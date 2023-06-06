Good things happen when Dartmouth commit Colin Grable is on your team

SPRING LAKE, N.J. — Defenseman Colin Grable has a track record of success.

Not only did he win a New Jersey state championship with the Christian Brothers Academy in 2020, but two years later he won the NAHL's Robertson Cup with the New Jersey Titans. With those types of titles to his name, it's no wonder that Dartmouth wanted to add Grable to their list of recruits late in the spring of 2023.

The native of Spring Lake, New Jersey, grew up around the sport of hockey as his dad both played and coached. Colin's older brother, Timmy, also played and eventually competed in Division III hockey at Stonehill College in Massachusetts. Colin has two sisters (one older, one younger) and one older brother, so he is the second youngest in his family.

Grable skated for the New Jersey Devils Youth AAA teams up until his 16U year when he switched over to the Jr. Titans program. He competed in four seasons of high school hockey for the Christian Brothers Academy — an all-boys private school in Lincroft, New Jersey — and won a state championship during Grable's junior year. In that season, he was the top scoring defenseman on the team with 6G-23A-29PTS over 29GP. He was captain of the team his senior year in 2020-21, but there was no state tournament that season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With an impressive varsity and Triple-A career, Grable was made an affiliate player of the New Jersey Titans of the NAHL during his senior year of high school. He was able to skate and practice with the team and even got to compete in two games that season. That helped him become familiar with the squad and eventually led to him having a big role on the team in 2021-22.

"We actually had a rough start that year, I think we were two and six," said Grable on his first official season of junior hockey in the NAHL. "But, we made a couple of moves and we really started to get going and then won like 17 of the next 20 games or something."

The Titans were a force that year in the NAHL and ended up winning the Robertson Cup championship that season in Blaine, Minnesota.

"Winning with a team that you're super close with and getting to reach your goal is something that you'll never forget; similar to winning the state tournament." Grable told The Rink Live. "I'll never forget winning the Robertson Cup, and it's basically why I ended up in Cedar Rapids."

After proving that he could adapt to the junior hockey level, and by showing his track record of success by winning both a high school state title and a junior hockey title, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL reached out to Grable and wanted him on their roster.

Head Coach Mark Carlson of Cedar Rapids watched the 6-foot-1 defender during the NAHL championship in Minnesota that year and told Grable that they liked his game. They eventually connected further and he went out to their camp just a few days after winning the Cup.

Grable then made the team and officially made the move to play for the RoughRiders. Although it took a little time to get used to the level of play in the USHL, the defender credits his year in the NAHL as something that was great preparation for the higher tier of junior hockey.

Moving to Iowa was a big change, but it ended up being a great experience and a great fit for the New Jersey native.

"They really treat you like royalty around here, so being a RoughRider is such a privilege and it's awesome playing in The Stable - for me it's the best junior hockey rink there is," he said.

The college recruiting process also started to pick up when the defenseman got to Iowa. He had received some interest from college coaches and scouts when he was playing in the NAHL, but nothing that ever went too far. Once he started playing for Cedar Rapids, lots of schools started reaching out and having conversations with the 20-year-old.

Dartmouth is one of the colleges that reached out early on in the season. Grable eventually fell in the love with the idea of playing there, alongside the Ivy League education that it will provide and the hockey culture of the program. He officially committed to play Division I for Big Green on May 4, 2023.

The 6-foot-1 skater is the fourth Christian Brothers Academy alumni in the past four years to commit to an Ivy League program, according to their Twitter page . He will also have a familiar face once he gets to Dartmouth as his former defensive partner for the Titans, Eric Charpentier, is headed there this fall.

"I'm a defenseman, but I like to really lock it down defensively and advance pucks, make good first passes, and try to be a really good team guy," said Grable on the style of play that he'll eventually bring to his collegiate team. "Your relationships with your teammates and how everybody views you as a guy is super important."

Grable seems to bring a little bit of everything to the table as a player; he is solid defensively, but can still generate a little offense, and he knows when to bring physicality into his game as well.

Although the right-shot defenseman is now committed to Dartmouth, he plans on returning to play one more season for Cedar Rapids and for who he calls the 'best fans in the league'. He'll look to improve on the 11 points in 58 games that he earned this past season and will head to college in the fall of 2024.

Grable won a championship in 2020, then again in 2022, does that mean that Cedar Rapids is due to win a title in 2024? Who knows...