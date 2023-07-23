Gavin Cornforth accelerates his education, commits to Boston College

BOSTON — It's not often you see 16-year-olds competing in junior hockey, let alone 15-year-olds.

Forward Gavin Cornforth was the youngest skater regularly in the lineup this season in the USHL (not including USA National Team Development Program skaters) and he posted 10 points over 49 games while only 15 years old for the first few months of the season. This made him a highly sought-after prospect for many college hockey teams.

Cornforth is a top skater in the 2006 birth year and has almost 20,000 views on his Elite Prospects page. Many hockey fans were patiently waiting to see what NCAA Division I program the 5-foot-9 skater would commit to, assuming his announcement would come on August 1, which is the first day that rising juniors in high school can verbally commit to a college hockey team, so it was a bit of a surprise when Cornforth committed to Boston College in mid-July.

"Honored and excited to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Boston College. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and everyone else who has helped me achieve this goal," the Massachusetts native posted on his Instagram page.

So, how was this possible? Well, Cornforth has been enrolled in online school this past season while competing with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL and he has already completed the requirements of a high school junior, so he reclassified his graduation year as 2024 and was immediately eligible to receive offers and commit anytime after. He was contacted by many different collegiate programs but he already had a favorite school in mind.

"Some great teams and great programs reached out to me and it's an honor being called by any team, but Boston College has always been my dream school growing up," Cornforth told The Rink Live. He said that being able to play in the Bean Pot is a big draw to the program that competes in the Hockey East conference and that he already has some familiarity with future BC teammates and their current coaching staff. Eagles head coach Greg Brown was the coach of the Dubuque squad in 2021-22, so there was already a connection there. Cornforth also knows fellow BC commits Jake Sondreal (Dubuque), Matthew Frost (South Kent School), and Teddy Stiga (USNTDP).

Gavin Cornforth competes in a game for the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Contributed / Stephen Gassman - Telegraph Herald

The 16-year-old grew up calling Boston home but is actually a dual-citizen of both the USA and Canada. Both his mother and father are Canadian and both come from hockey families. Gavin's father, Mark, is from Montreal and played four years of college hockey at Merrimack (1991-1995) before skating in a few seasons of professional hockey around the United States.

"At first, I really wanted to be a goalie when I was around the age of six or seven, but my dad pushed to keep me at forward and I'm glad I kept doing that," joked Cornforth.

Gavin also has two older sisters that both play hockey. One plays club at Merrimack and the other plays Division III at William Smith College in New York.

Cornforth's talent as a forward began to shine from a young age. He skated with the Montreal Ice Storm at the Brick Invitational growing up and was one of their top athletes. As he got older, he skated with the Boston Jr. Eagles, Little Bruins, and Terriers programs and eventually a season of high school hockey at Thayer Academy.

In 2022, the 15-year-old had to make a decision about whether to play in the USHL with a future in NCAA hockey or compete in the QMJHL where he would be a part of Canada's major-junior system. He was taken by Dubuque of the USHL in the first round, twelfth overall, and was also taken by the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL in the sixth round, 107th overall, but Cornforth always sort of knew had a feeling that college hockey would be the right route for him.

"I think college hockey was always the path I was going to take," he said. "My parents are definitely pretty high on education and I also think playing college hockey is going to be a really cool thing, being able to go to school and also then play in a game where the whole school is behind you and rooting for you and there are bands playing and everything, that'll be a great experience."

Before he made the jump to the USHL, Cornforth made a big impact in USA Hockey's national player development camps. He made the Select-15's camp in 2021, then made the Select-16's camp the very next year and got to participate in the prestigious Five Nations tournament where he netted three points in four games. He was even invited to try out for Team USA and the National Team Development Program in Spring of 2022, so there was a lot of hype building around him as a player.

Gavin Cornforth of the Dubuque Fighting Saints handles the puck in a game against the US National Team Development Program. Contributed / Stephen Gassman - Telegraph Herald

In 2022-23, the Boston native competed for Dubuque as the youngest player in the league who was regularly in the lineup (not including Team USA NTDP skaters). He was only 15 for the first few months of the season (his birthday is in mid-December), and it's quite rare for any 15-year-old's to make the roster of a junior hockey team, let alone regularly compete for them.

"It was definitely a little tough. Being one of the younger guys, being physically not as strong as most of the guys there, it was definitely a learning curve and the hockey was a big step up," he said about his first few months in the USHL. "I wasn't used to not being able to score and not have an assist or a point all the time, but I think it was the right thing to do and I think I got a lot better there."

Cornforth posted four goals and six assists with the Fighting Saints over 49 games in 2022-23. You can watch some of his highlights from the season below (No. 20 for Dubuque). Three of his ten points came in the last month of play, so it can be said that the winger got better and better as the year progressed.

"From the time he arrived in Dubuque he has shown a willingness to get better everyday through his work ethic and attention to detail," said Fighting Saints head coach Kirk MacDonald on the team's website. "He took huge steps last year in his development, as evidenced by his contributions during the playoffs versus Green Bay and Chicago."

Even though Cornforth has accelerated his education, it will not impact anything other than the fact that he'll be done with high school this upcoming Spring in 2024. He still plans on spending the 2023-24 season, and likely the 2024-25 season too, in Dubuque.

"I think I should take a really big jump after having a full year now under my belt. I'm definitely more comfortable going into training camp since I've already been here a year and I think I should have a good time playing bigger minutes and being one of those guys you can lean on this upcoming season," Cornforth said. "Dubuque is just such a great organization, the GM there is a great guy, Kalle Larsson, and there are great coaches there too. So, after living there for a year, I think it's such a great spot and I wouldn't rather be anywhere else."

Boston College fans should be excited about Cornforth's speed and skill out on the ice. He will be skating with future BC teammates Jake Sondreal and Seamus Powell this season for the Fighting Saints. The Boston native will be eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and will likely join the Eagles that fall as an 18-year-old.