Junior and Prospects | USHL
Gabe Perreault, Aaron Pionk and Cameron Whitehead take home USHL Player of the Week honors

USHL rewards a pair of five-point weekends and Whitehead's stellar play in net

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
January 17, 2023 10:01 AM
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The United States Hockey League announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. USNTDP forward Gabe Perreault, Waterloo defenseman Aaron Pionk and Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead took home the respective honors.

Perreault and Pionk both took the ice Monday afternoon at the BioSteel All-American Game. However, the two had a busy and successful weekend beforehand as well.

Perreault, who came at No. 15 last Friday on Central Scouting’s list of North American skaters, had four goals and an assist in last Thursday’s win at Madison.

Perreault now has 10 goals and 20 points on the season. He was also a +4 and registered four shots on goal in the win over Madison.

Pionk also had a five-point weekend spread over two games. The Minnesota State commit racked up a career-high four assists on Friday and found the back of the net on Saturday. Pionk has seven goals and 22 points in 30 games this season.

He’s currently fifth amongst USHL Defensemen in goals and fourth in points.

Rounding out the weekly honors is Whitehead, who was named the USHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season.

Whitehead stood on his head Saturday night with a season-high 39 saves. Seven of those saves came in overtime and he was also four-for-four in the shootout against Tri-City. Whitehead turned aside 61 of the 64 shots he saw on the weekend overall and won both of his starts.

The 2022 fourth-round pick (Vegas, 128th overall) has won his last six starts and owns a .951 save percentage in that stretch. Whitehead is 16-8-2 this season with a 2.41 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. Both of those numbers rank third in the USHL.

Lincoln has won four straight and the Stars are currently second in the Western Conference, just four points behind league-leading Fargo.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
