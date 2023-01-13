Four goals by Gabe Perreault as Team USA beats Madison Capitols

Gabe Perreault was in deadly shape when Team USA beat the Madison Capitols by 6-2. Gabe Perreault scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to Team USA's two team points.

Salvatore Guzzo and Kai Janviriya scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Madison's goals came through Matt McGroarty and Jack Musa .

The Team USA took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Gabe Perreault. Will Smith and Brady Cleveland assisted.

The Team USA increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Salvatore Guzzo late in the first, assisted by Ryan Fine.

The Team USA scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Gabe Perreault increased the lead to 6-2 late in the third period, assisted by Will Smith and Ryan Fine.

Next games:

The Capitols host the Chicago Steel in the next game at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice. The same day, the Team USA will host the Gamblers at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.