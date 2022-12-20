Forward of the Week Mack Celebrini joins other USHL honorees

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Chicago Steel forward Mack Celebrini, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald and Youngstown Phantoms goaltender Colin Winn earned USHL Players of the Week honors.

Forward of the Week

Celebrini (Boston University) played a big role in Chicago's sweep over the Madison Capitols, scoring two goals and adding four assists. He assisted on three goals in Friday's 6-3 victory before potting two and adding an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win.

Celebrini, who leads the USHL in points per game (1.58) and power-play goals (9), has 30 points on the season, third in the league.

Two goals in one period? What can't this kid do

Defenseman of the Week

Fitzgerald (New Hampshire), registered two assists in Cedar Rapids' 6-1 win over the USNTDP on Friday. He followed that effort up with a career-best four assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss at Green Bay. He is eighth in USHL defenseman scoring with 16 points (2-14) in 18 games played.

Goaltender of the Week

Winn (uncommitted) made 24 saves in the Phantoms' 5-1 win on Saturday against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Filling in for Jacob Fowler, who helped lead Team USA to a gold at the World Junior A Challenge, Winn went 3-1-0-0 with a 1.72 goals-against-average and a .913 save percentage.

"'Winner' is settling into himself right now," Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward said on the team's website. "He's got some confidence, he's steady back there. He gives us a chance every night, which is all we can ask for."

In Friday's game against Youngstown, Winn earned a 2-1 overtime victory. Winn stopped 15 of 16 shots before teammate Chase Pietila scored at 3:47 of overtime. He's appeared in 10 games this season, notching a 4-3-0 record with a 2.63 GAA and .888 save percentage.