Force, Stars and Phantoms take 1-0 series leads as second round gets underway

The second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs got underway Friday night with a three-pack of games. Lincoln, Fargo and Youngstown all grabbed a 1-0 series lead while Chicago and Dubuque will begin their best-of-three series on Saturday.

Here’s a look at Friday night's action.

Phantoms take game one with 3-2 double-overtime win

Andon Cerbone found the back of the net 39 seconds into the second overtime, giving the Youngstown Phantoms a 3-2 win and a 1-0 series lead.

Youngstown jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from defenseman Andrew Strathmann and Matthew Perkins.

Strathmann’s goal came 5:19 into the contest as the UND commit fired a shot through traffic from just inside the blue line. While Perkins, a UMD commit, put a loose puck home from the slot.

However, the next two goals came from the RoughRiders, both on the power play. Tyson Gross cut the deficit in half 12 minutes into the second while Jacob Kraft tied the game with 1:11 left in regulation.

Ryan Walsh picked up an assist on both goals and leads the USHL with seven playoff points. Cedar Rapids finished 2-for-5 on the man advantage while the Phantoms were 0-for-6.

The RoughRiders also dominated the first overtime and out-shot Youngstown 16-4 in the period. However, they were unable to get anything else past Jacob Fowler, who made 40 saves in the win.

Youngstown can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with one more win. Game two is set for Sunday at 6:05 p.m. CDT at the Covelli Centre.

Stars net five consecutive goals and take game one in Waterloo

Lincoln held a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes thanks to a late first-period goal from Brennan Ali.

However, that goal was just the start of the night for Ali – who scored the series-clinching overtime goal on Tuesday – and the Lincoln Stars in a 7-2 win over Waterloo.

Waterloo’s Sam Rinzel tied the game 2:20 into the second period, only to be answered by Patrick Raftery, Klavs Veinbergs and Tanner Ludtke in the period. Ali scored his second of the night 4:46 into the third period while Veinbergs netted his second just minutes later.

Garrett Brown trimmed the deficit to four with 9:11 left but it was too little too late. Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead made 44 saves in the win, earning his league-leading third win of the playoffs.

Tyler Dunbar also tacked on an insurance marker in the final minutes to put Lincoln back ahead by five.

Tyler Dunbar pictured during the 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs.

Waterloo won five of the six games in the season series, including all three at Young Arena. However, the Stars can advance to the Western Conference finals with just one more win.

Lincoln has now won 14 of its last 18 games and the Stars’ 16 playoff goals are the most in the USHL. Game two is set for 6:05 p.m. Saturday in Waterloo.

Force hang on for 3-2 win over Tri-City

Tri-City certainly made it interesting thanks to third-period goals from Tanner Adams and Sebastian Tornqvist. However, the Force held on for a 3-2 win Friday night.

Fargo now holds a 1-0 series lead and the Anderson Cup Champs can clinch the series on home ice Saturday.

Owen Mehlenbacher got the scoring started midway through the first period, burying a power-play goal off a Mac Swanson feed. The Detroit pick (2022, seventh-round) had 26 points (8-18-26) in 26 regular-season games with the Force and made an immediate impact in Fargo’s first postseason game.

Verner Miettinen doubled the lead late in the second period, finishing off a beautiful 2-on-1 pass. Swanson picked up an assist on both goals and was one of two Force to record a multi-point night — Zam Plante (0-2-2) being the other.

Although Adams cut the lead in half early in the third, Boris Skalos answered roughly six minutes later, putting a rebound past Tri-City’s Cameron Korpi – who made 28 saves in the loss. Fargo’s Matej Marinov stopped 25 of the 27 shots fired his way.

Fargo can also advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win on Saturday. Game two is set for 6:05 p.m. at Scheels Arena.