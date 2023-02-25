Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Finally a win – Sioux Falls Stampede have ended losing streak after 4-3 vs. Lincoln Stars

On Friday, the Sioux Falls Stampede ended their wretched run of six straight defeats with a win over the Lincoln Stars. The final score was 4-3 after drama in overtime.

February 24, 2023 09:58 PM

On Friday, the Sioux Falls Stampede ended their wretched run of six straight defeats with a win over the Lincoln Stars. The final score was 4-3 after drama in overtime.

Sioux Falls' Chris Pelosi scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Stars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Henry Nelson . Brennan Ali and Jared Mangan assisted.

The Stampede tied the score 1-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Jaksen Panzer .

The Stampede made it 2-1 late in the second period when Ryan Gordon found the back of the net, assisted by Noah Andersson and Clint Levens .

The Stars tied the score 2-2, after only 44 seconds into the third period when Tanner Ludtke netted one, assisted by Brennan Ali and Jared Mangan.

Mason Marcellus took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Michael Mesic and Jack Larrigan .

Will McDonough tied the game 3-3 six minutes later, assisted by Jaksen Panzer. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:19 before Chris Pelosi scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Adam Zlnka .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.

