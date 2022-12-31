Finally a win – Muskegon Lumberjacks have ended losing streak after 9-6 vs. Team USA

On Friday, the Muskegon Lumberjacks ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over Team USA. The final score was 9-6.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Lumberjacks.

The Lumberjacks scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 6-4, after only 44 seconds into the third period when Jake Richard beat the goalie.

Sacha Boisvert increased the lead to 7-4 four minutes later, assisted by Luke Buss .

Charlie Pardue narrowed the gap to 7-5 one minute later, assisted by Kamil Bednarik and Brodie Ziemer.

Sacha Boisvert increased the lead to 8-5 four minutes later, assisted by George Fegaras and Owen Mehlenbacher .

Matthew Morden increased the lead to 9-5 five minutes later, assisted by Michael Callow and George Fegaras.

Christian Humphreys narrowed the gap to 9-6 two minutes later, assisted by Kristian Epperson.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.