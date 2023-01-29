Finally a win – Des Moines Buccaneers have ended losing streak after 3-1 vs. Lincoln Stars

On Saturday, the Des Moines Buccaneers ended their wretched run of five straight defeats with a win over the Lincoln Stars. The final score was 3-1.

The visiting Stars took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Doug Grimes . Daniel Sambuco assisted.

The Buccaneers tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Henry Bartle beat the goalie, assisted by Alex Pineau and Jak Vaarwerk .

The Buccaneers took the lead with 14 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Henry Bartle, assisted by Michael Bevilacqua .

The Buccaneers increased the lead to 3-1 with eight seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jack Reimann .

Next games:

Next up, the Buccaneers face Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center. The Stars take on Sioux Falls at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box. Both games will be played on on Friday.