Junior and Prospects USHL

Fighting Saints overcome early-season adversity and playoff-bound for a 12th consecutive season

After adjusting to a new coaching staff and playing their first eight games on the road, the Dubuque Fighting Saints have embraced an identity and clinched another playoff berth

Dubuque Overtime win celebration.jpg
The Dubuque Fighting Saints are playoff-bound for a 12th consecutive season, the longest current streak in the USHL. Dubuque is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with 64 points and can still earn home ice to start the playoffs.
Contributed / Dubuque Fighting Saints / Stephen Gassman
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 12:45 PM

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The bus rides back in October seem like an afterthought now. But the Dubuque Fighting Saints didn’t exactly have a traditional start to the season.

Due to construction at Mystique Community Ice Center, the Fighting Saints weren’t able to play a home game until Nov. 4. They spent all of September and October busing back and forth to Madison for practices and Dubuque played its first eight games of the season on the road.

The Fighting Saints finished that stretch 4-3-1 but those daily three-hour drives (round trip) were surely taxing.

However, they never let it deter them on the ice.

“This group went through a lot as it is with a whole new coaching staff and a lot of turnover on the roster,” Dubuque head coach Kirk MacDonald told The Rink Live. “Then straight from day one we had a 6 p.m. practice in Madison, got home at 10 p.m. and then the next day we were back on a bus for an 8 a.m. practice.

“That was our life for the first two months and we really had to grind through those first eight games. This group faced a ton of adversity and they never complained, and that really shows what they’re made of and the character in that room. So for us to be where we are, I think we’ve done a great job.”

Kirk MacDonald.jpg
Kirk MacDonald (left) has guided the Fighting Saints to a 29-22-5-1 record through 57 games and another playoff berth. This is MacDonald's first season behind the bench in northeast Iowa.
Contributed / Dubuque Fighting Saints, Stephen Gassman.

Fast forward to today and the Fighting Saints are playoff-bound for a 12th consecutive season. With five games remaining in the regular season, Dubuque can still earn home ice to start the Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Fighting Saints (29-22-5-1) are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with 64 points, two points behind Green Bay. Dubuque will host Green Bay Tuesday night and with a win, Dubuque can control its own destiny in that pursuit of home ice.

MacDonald, who is in his first season behind Dubuque’s bench, said it himself — his team might not be the most skilled in the USHL or loaded with first-round picks.

Dubuque’s lineup doesn't feature a Macklin Celebrini or have the ability to score six goals on a nightly basis. Although Ryan St. Louis has been on fire as of late and Marcus Brännman has been good between the pipes too.

At the same time, they’ve embraced an identity and found a way to get it done.

“This group has had such a good mindset and they’ve just worked all year,” MacDonald said. “Every day they show up and put the work in, and they really pride themselves on that hard work. It’s been a fun group to be around.”

"Considering everything that's happened this season, I think it's impressive and we're in a good spot," added Dubuque general manager Kalle Larsson. "We only have a few players left from last year's team. So we had a young team, a new staff and we spent most of the first two months on the road.

"That stuff is easy to forget and you don't ever want to use that as an excuse, but I think when you step back and think about it both the coaching staff and players have done a great job of handling everything."

Dubuque’s 12-year playoff streak is the longest current streak in the USHL. The Fighting Saints have had their share of success in that stretch too, including a pair of Clark Cups (2011 and 2013).

Dubuque also reached the Clark Cup Finals in 2016 and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017.

However, Dubuque’s last series win came in 2019 and the Fighting Saints have lost their last four playoff games.

They’re hoping to change that this spring.

“One of our measures of success is consistency and making the playoffs is one of those things that we want to do every year. And I really like the group we have here,” Larsson said. "We've gotten better every week and the young guys have taken steps.

"I think we can play with anybody and I don't think anybody looks at Dubuque and says 'oh, I hope we get them in the playoffs.' And on that same coin, we're not scared of playing anybody either."

The Fighting Saints won two of their three games last weekend and are 4-5-1-0 in their last 10. Those inside Dubuque’s locker room know it won’t be an easy stretch to close out the regular season and want to finish strong. Starting Tuesday night against Green Bay.

Dubuque will follow up Tuesday’s game with a home-and-home against conference-leading Chicago and another home-and-home against Waterloo, who is currently second in the Western Conference.

At the same time, MacDonald’s team wouldn’t want it any other way.

“We’ve been through a lot to get to this point and we’re not going to back down to any challenge,” he said. “What we’ve been doing has been working. And at this time of year, you need your best players to make plays too. Right now our best players are.

“When we’re committed to being relentless and playing connected as a group, we’re a really good hockey team. So if we go out and take care of what we need to, we believe everything else will take care of itself.”

