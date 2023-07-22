Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo’s Mac Swanson ready for more in year two, determined to make Team USA first

After being named to the USHL All-Rookie Team in his first season, Mac Swanson has focused on getting stronger this summer and is ready for more on and off the ice with the Fargo Force

Mac Swanson Hlinka.JPG
Fargo Force forward Mac Swanson screens goaltender Caleb Heil during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 2:09 PM

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Mac Swanson is one of 38 players competing for a spot on Team USA’s roster at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which will be announced Monday morning.

While there’s no denying Swanson is one of the most talented players at this weekend’s camp, he knows he’ll have to earn his spot on the roster. He’s determined to do so.

“I’ve really just tried to play my game and be myself,” Swanson told The Rink Live after Friday’s practice. “As long as you’re talking with everybody and just try to play the way you know you can, most of the stuff takes care of itself and you don’t overthink things.

"I think it’s easier to play when you’re comfortable and it can kind of ease the nerves, so those connections help you a ton too.”

There are several connections for Swanson this weekend in Plymouth. Nick Oliver — who he played for in Fargo last season — is an assistant coach, he's gotten to know fellow North Dakota commit Carson Pilgrim and he has some familiarity with several of his opposing USHL players too.

Mac Swanson Hlinka leaving ice.JPG
Mac Swanson leaves the ice after Friday's practice at the Hlinka Gretzky Camp in Plymouth, Mich. Swanson put up 12 goals and 55 points in his first season with the Fargo Force, earning a spot on the USHL All-Rookie First Team. "I like to pass more than I shoot, but I like to be involved wherever I can," Swanson said. "I think I have really good vision and IQ out there, and I’d just describe myself as a play-maker.”
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The group — which initially started with 216 players — skated together last month at the USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 17 National Festival in Buffalo before arriving in Plymouth on Thursday and practicing on Friday.

The camp includes another practice and scrimmage on both Saturday and Sunday before that roster announcement on Monday.

This year's Hlinka Gretzky Cup runs August 1-6 and will be played in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.

DSCF0308.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Top talent on display as USA Hockey opens Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Friday
38 players will be competing for a spot on Team USA in next month's tournament. Here's what you need to know before this weekend's camp gets underway
1d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

However, this is just one weekend in a key summer for the 17-year-old forward.

Coming off an impressive rookie campaign with the Fargo Force — which included 12 goals, 55 points and a spot on the USHL All-Rookie First Team — Swanson wants to elevate his game even more this winter.

“Building my strength has been my biggest focus this summer,” he said. “Our strength trainer in Fargo does a great job putting workout plans together and I’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room. I know it’s cliche but getting stronger is the big thing and I've really tried to do that heading into next season.

“I’m not the biggest guy so I know I have to use my frame and I’ve been trying to get stronger.”

051423.S.FF.Force.Clark.Cup
Fargo's Mac Swanson gets a shot on Youngstown goalie Jacob Fowler during Game 2 of the Clark Cup Finals at Scheels Arena on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
David Samson / The Forum

Swanson comes in at 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds. However, he never let that slow him down and was a key part of Fargo’s top line for much of last season.

Fargo won the Anderson Cup for the first time in franchise history and put together a USHL-best 40-14-4-4 record during the regular season. The Force also made it to the Clark Cup Finals for the sixth time in franchise history, where they were swept by Youngstown in three games.

Individually, Swanson finished with the second-most playoff points among all USHL players with 10 (3-7-10).

USHL
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Fargo Force
Despite falling in the Clark Cup Final, it was an incredible season for the Fargo Force. From winning the Anderson Cup to a slew of individual awards, the 2022-23 season was an "incredible ride"
Jun 4
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Duplicating his rookie season production won’t be easy but Swanson is excited to prove himself even more in year two. He said he’s focused this summer on improving his play defensively and plans on potentially playing center this season too — which he played his entire life before moving to the wing last season.

Fargo’s lineup will lose plenty around him — Cole Knuble, Bret Link, Joe Palodichuk and others — and the Force will be led by a new head coach in Brett Skinner.

While Swanson knows there may be more attention on him as a result, he doesn’t plan on changing anything. Similar to his thought process heading into this weekend.

“I just want to continue to be myself,” he said. “I want to lead with my actions and be more of a leader as a second-year guy, but I know I don’t have to say too much because we have a lot of leaders in our room.

“We might be a little younger but I think we’re gonna have another good team and I’m excited. I want to take on more of a leadership role compared to last year and seeing what it takes to be successful in the USHL last season helps.”

While the Fall Classic and the start of the USHL season is right around the corner, Swanson said he’s looking forward to getting back to Fargo and the Force have unfinished business after falling short of the Clark Cup last spring.

At the same time, he wouldn’t mind waiting a few extra weeks to get back. And he’s determined to make that happen this weekend.

“You don’t get a lot of opportunities to wear that USA across your chest so when you do get one, you have to take advantage,” Swanson said. “So I want to do that this weekend and hopefully I’ll have that chance.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
