Fargo's Cole Knuble headlines USHL Players of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. – Fargo forward Cole Knuble, Madison defenseman Nick Wallace and Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler took home the United States Hockey League's Player of the Week honors, the League announced Tuesday.

It’s the second straight week Fowler has taken home the league’s weekly honors between the pipes. Fowler stopped 52 of the 55 shots fired his way in a weekend sweep of Eastern Conference-leading Chicago. The Phantoms now trail Chicago by just five points in the standings.

Fowler is 13-6-3-1 on the season and has won nine of his last 11 starts, including six straight. His 2.63 goals-against average and .914 save percentage rank fifth and fourth in the USHL, respectively. He also has a USHL-leading four shutouts.

Knuble had a five-point showing (3-2-5) in Texas and helped lead Fargo to a Frosty Cup sweep over Tri-City. Knuble scored the overtime winner on Thursday and responded with two goals and two assists on Friday. He was also a +4 on the weekend.

"I thought Cole's game was outstanding this weekend," Fargo head coach Nick Oliver said. "He took control of both games down there and I thought he played the right way at both ends of the ice. He stepped up and made some big-time plays in some big moments."

The Notre Dame commit has 10 points (6-4-10) in his last six games. He’s currently sixth in the USHL in points (39) and seventh in goals (19).

Rounding out the group is Wallace, a New Jersey native and Quinnipiac commit. Wallace scored a goal on Friday and added two assists on Saturday in Madison’s losses to Green Bay. He was also a +2 Friday night.

Wallace has scored three goals and added 12 assists in 30 games this season with the Capitols.