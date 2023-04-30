Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo moves on, Black Hawks force game three and Chicago takes game one from Dubuque

Charlie Russell scores twice in Fargo's 3-2 overtime win over Tri-City, Waterloo stays alive with dominant 6-1 win and Steel earn 3-1 win over Dubuque

021222.S.FF.ForceHockey
Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov made 29 saves Saturday night in Fargo's 3-2 overtime win over Tri-City. The win sends Fargo to the Western Conference Finals.
David Samson / The Forum
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:10 PM

The second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs continued Saturday night with three more games. Chicago took a 1-0 series lead over Dubuque, Waterloo forced a third game against Lincoln and the Fargo Force are moving on.

Here’s a look at Saturday night's action.

Russell nets pair of goals in Fargo’s series-clinching OT win over Tri-City

After earning a 3-2 win over Tri-City on Friday, the Fargo Force earned another one Saturday night, this time in overtime. With the win, the Force sweep the best-of-three series and move on to the Western Conference Finals.

After finishing the regular season 40-14-4-4 and winning the Anderson Cup, the Force earned the top spot in the Western Conference and home ice this weekend.

Tri-City — who swept Sioux City in the opening round earlier this week — boasted one of the USHL's top groups of forwards. And that offense got a quick start Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron O’Neill gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead 6:58 into the contest, putting a Jacob Jeannette feed past Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov. However, that was the only shot that found its way past Marinov over the opening 57 minutes.

Charlie Russell tied the game midway through the second period while Verner Miettinen gave Fargo its first lead of the night 1:39 into the third. Miettinen, who also scored in Friday’s win, had 17 goals and 34 points in the regular season.

The SCSU commit fired home a power-play goal from the top of the right circle and the Force looked to be on their way to a 2-1 series-clinching win – until Alex Bump’s game-tying goal in the final minutes.

Bump, a Philadelphia Flyers draft pick and Prior Lake, Minn. native, put home the rebound of a Jake Richard shot off the faceoff, quieting the home crowd and sending the game to overtime.

An overtime session that lasted just 1:38 as Russell netted his second of the night, this time short-handed.

Fargo will host games one and two of the best-of-five Western Conference Finals. Dates, times and the opponent are yet to be determined as Lincoln and Waterloo will play a winner-take-all game three Sunday afternoon in Waterloo.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Brennan Ali Lincoln Stars 1.JPG
USHL
Force, Stars and Phantoms take 1-0 series leads as second round gets underway
Lincoln scores seven, Fargo holds on and Youngstown wins a double OT thriller to open second round Friday night
April 28, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Marcellus Reimann Playoff Faceoff.JPG
USHL
McAlpine: It's time to fix the USHL playoff format and schedule
As other junior leagues begin their playoffs with best-of-five and best-of-seven series, the USHL conversation revolves around quick turnarounds, player safety and three-game series
April 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
USHL Playoff Primer: Second-round preview
Storm and Force, Black Hawks and Stars clash in the west; Phantoms and RoughRiders, Steel and Fighting Saints battle out east
April 27, 2023 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Martins Lavins.jpg
USHL
RoughRiders, Fighting Saints earn road wins and advance to second round
Cedar Rapids earns game-three win in Plymouth while Dubuque wins its second straight game in Green Bay
April 26, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0308.JPG
USHL
Beer: Fargo Force's season can only end with Clark Cup championship
Hiring a seasoned young coach in Nick Oliver has so far helped reinstall a winning attitude from top to bottom. Its been too good of a year to end with nothing but Clark Cup
April 26, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
montes 8x10.JPEG
USHL
Tri-City Storm, Lincoln Stars move on; Fighting Saints and NTDP extend series
The Tri-City Storm and Lincoln Stars advanced in dramatic fashion Tuesday night while Dubuque and the NTDP all force winner-take-all game threes on Wednesday
April 25, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Patrick Rafferty Goal Celly vs. DSM April 24.JPG
USHL
Lincoln dominates Des Moines to open Clark Cup playoffs, three others grab 1-0 series lead
Green Bay, Lincoln and Tri-City take care of business on home ice while Cedar Rapids knocks off NTDP
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Chicago Steel USHL Logo.jpg
USHL
Chicago tenders Shattuck St. Mary's forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season
Lukas Sawchyn becomes the ninth USHL player tendered for next season and the eighth tender in Steel franchise history
April 24, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL POTW April 24.JPG
USHL
Youngstown's Pietila and Fowler, Sioux City's Slukynsky take home USHL's final regular-season weekly honors
Grant Slukynsky finishes regular season with six-point weekend while Jacob Fowler earns his sixth Goaltender of the Week honor
April 24, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tri-City-Storm-USHL-Logo
USHL
Tri-City Storm tender Shakopee’s Cooper Simpson for 2023-24 season
16-year-old forward Cooper Simpson becomes the 11th tender in franchise history after a breakout season at Shakopee High School
April 24, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Black Hawks respond with dominant win of their own and force game three

One night after falling by a 7-2 final, the Black Hawks responded in grand fashion Saturday night with a 6-1 win of their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the win, Waterloo forces a winner-take-all game three on Sunday.

Griffin Erdman gave Waterloo a 1-0 lead late in the first period and Connor Brown scored his first of two on the night late in the second, giving the home side a 2-0 edge.

Mason Marcellus cut the lead in half the with a power-play goal minutes late but that was as close as the Stars would get. Gavin O'Connell made it 3-1 56 seconds into the third and the Black Hawks scored four unanswered third-period goals in the 6-1 route.

Game three is set for 3:05 p.m. at Young Arena. The winner will face Fargo in the Western Conference Finals.

Jayden Perron nets hat trick in 3-1 win over Dubuque

It was the Jayden Perron and Christian Manz show as the North Dakota commit recorded his second USHL hat trick while Manz made 30 saves in Chicago's 3-1 win over Dubuque.

Perron gave the Steel a 1-0 lead 6:36 into the contest, assisted by Quinn Finley and Nick Moldenhauer. Finley had two assists in the win.

Owen Michaels tied the game with five seconds left in the opening period as he scored his third goal of the playoffs, which is tied for the league lead.

However, the game's next two goals came from Perron. The second-year forward scored the eventual game-winner 1:58 into the second period and completed the hat trick with an empty-netter in the final minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win on Sunday. Game two between the Steel and Fighting Saints is set for 5:05 p.m. at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
USHL Playoff Primer: First-round preview
Stars and Buccaneers, Storm and Musketeers set to battle out west while NTDP hosts Cedar Rapids and Green Bay hosts Dubuque in the east
April 24, 2023 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCN9184.JPG
USHL
Former USHL champion Fargo Force finally gets its hands on another trophy for the first time
Fargo broke game open with late first-period rush of goals then later lifted the nearly 5-foot Anderson Cup with an on-ice, post-game celebration to honor the regular-season championship
April 22, 2023 02:58 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook: Force chase Anderson Cup while Bucs, Stampede battle for playoff spot with one weekend to go
Des Moines and Sioux Falls continue their battle in the west while several Eastern Conference teams jockey for playoff positioning heading into final weekend
April 20, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Pohlkamp CR.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Bucs and Stars sweep, pair of teams clinch playoff spots and Force close in on Anderson Cup
Six massive points for the Des Moines Buccaneers, a pair of wins in Fargo for the Lincoln Stars and RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch in the penultimate weekend of the regular season
April 18, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT