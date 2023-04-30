Fargo moves on, Black Hawks force game three and Chicago takes game one from Dubuque

The second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs continued Saturday night with three more games. Chicago took a 1-0 series lead over Dubuque, Waterloo forced a third game against Lincoln and the Fargo Force are moving on.

Here’s a look at Saturday night's action.

Russell nets pair of goals in Fargo’s series-clinching OT win over Tri-City

After earning a 3-2 win over Tri-City on Friday, the Fargo Force earned another one Saturday night, this time in overtime. With the win, the Force sweep the best-of-three series and move on to the Western Conference Finals.

After finishing the regular season 40-14-4-4 and winning the Anderson Cup, the Force earned the top spot in the Western Conference and home ice this weekend.

Tri-City — who swept Sioux City in the opening round earlier this week — boasted one of the USHL's top groups of forwards. And that offense got a quick start Saturday.

Cameron O’Neill gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead 6:58 into the contest, putting a Jacob Jeannette feed past Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov. However, that was the only shot that found its way past Marinov over the opening 57 minutes.

Charlie Russell tied the game midway through the second period while Verner Miettinen gave Fargo its first lead of the night 1:39 into the third. Miettinen, who also scored in Friday’s win, had 17 goals and 34 points in the regular season.

VERNER MIETTINEN ON THE POWERPLAY!🚨 pic.twitter.com/29ufzxnujR — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) April 30, 2023

The SCSU commit fired home a power-play goal from the top of the right circle and the Force looked to be on their way to a 2-1 series-clinching win – until Alex Bump’s game-tying goal in the final minutes.

Bump, a Philadelphia Flyers draft pick and Prior Lake, Minn. native, put home the rebound of a Jake Richard shot off the faceoff, quieting the home crowd and sending the game to overtime.

STORM GOAL!!!! ALEX BUMP TIES THE GAME TO KEEP TRI-CITY ALIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/w8e8PnLLSD — Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) April 30, 2023

An overtime session that lasted just 1:38 as Russell netted his second of the night, this time short-handed.

Fargo will host games one and two of the best-of-five Western Conference Finals. Dates, times and the opponent are yet to be determined as Lincoln and Waterloo will play a winner-take-all game three Sunday afternoon in Waterloo.

Black Hawks respond with dominant win of their own and force game three

One night after falling by a 7-2 final, the Black Hawks responded in grand fashion Saturday night with a 6-1 win of their own.

With the win, Waterloo forces a winner-take-all game three on Sunday.

Griffin Erdman gave Waterloo a 1-0 lead late in the first period and Connor Brown scored his first of two on the night late in the second, giving the home side a 2-0 edge.

Mason Marcellus cut the lead in half the with a power-play goal minutes late but that was as close as the Stars would get. Gavin O'Connell made it 3-1 56 seconds into the third and the Black Hawks scored four unanswered third-period goals in the 6-1 route.

Game three is set for 3:05 p.m. at Young Arena. The winner will face Fargo in the Western Conference Finals.

Jayden Perron nets hat trick in 3-1 win over Dubuque

It was the Jayden Perron and Christian Manz show as the North Dakota commit recorded his second USHL hat trick while Manz made 30 saves in Chicago's 3-1 win over Dubuque.

Perron gave the Steel a 1-0 lead 6:36 into the contest, assisted by Quinn Finley and Nick Moldenhauer. Finley had two assists in the win.

Owen Michaels tied the game with five seconds left in the opening period as he scored his third goal of the playoffs, which is tied for the league lead.

However, the game's next two goals came from Perron. The second-year forward scored the eventual game-winner 1:58 into the second period and completed the hat trick with an empty-netter in the final minutes.

Really couldn’t have asked for a better goal + celly combo#FeelSteel https://t.co/pBHotulgSk pic.twitter.com/j7Tkmd4YZR — Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) April 30, 2023

Chicago takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win on Sunday. Game two between the Steel and Fighting Saints is set for 5:05 p.m. at Fox Valley Ice Arena.