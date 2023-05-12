Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo looks to finish its incredible season while the Phantoms look to hoist their first Clark Cup

The Fargo Force and Youngstown Phantoms met in the 2018 Clark Cup Finals and will do so again starting Friday night in Fargo

ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 9:30 PM

The USHL’s final two are set as Fargo and Youngstown will battle for the 2023 Clark Cup. It’s the sixth time Fargo has ever advanced to the Clark Cup Finals while this will be the second trip for the Phantoms.

Coincidentally, Youngstown’s first trip also came against Fargo in 2018 but the Force won the series in four games. The Force and Phantoms are also the league's two most separated teams, having 1,000 miles between the those cities.

Here’s a look back at how they got here and what fans can expect starting Friday night at Scheels Arena.

Western Conference Finals scores

Game 1: Fargo 1, Lincoln 0
Game 2: Lincoln 4, Fargo 3
Game 3: Fargo 3, Lincoln 2
Game 4: Fargo 8, Lincoln 4

Eastern Conference Finals scores

Game 1: Youngstown 4, Chicago 1
Game 2: Chicago 5, Youngstown 2
Game 3: Youngstown 4, Chicago 1
Game 4: Youngstown 2, Chicago 1 OT

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark Cup Finals schedule

All times CDT
Game 1: Youngstown at Fargo, Fri. May 12, Scheels Arena, 7:05 p.m.
Game 2: Youngstown at Fargo, Sat. May 13, Scheels Arena, 6:05 p.m.
Game 3: Fargo at Youngstown, Fri. May 19, Covelli Centre, 6:05 p.m.
Game 4: Fargo at Youngstown, Sat. May 20, Covelli Centre, 6:05 p.m. *If necessary*
Game 5: Youngstown at Fargo, Tues. May 23, Scheels Arena, 7:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Fargo Force

The Fargo Force have accomplished their first two goals this season winning the Anderson Cup and the Western Conference title. It’s been an incredible season in North Dakota’s biggest city but the job isn’t done yet.

Now shift their focus towards completing the trifecta and securing the organization’s second Clark Cup.

“I’m just so proud of the group and I know what they’ve put into this from September until now,” head coach Nick Oliver said after Monday’s win. “We know the job isn’t done, but getting to this stage has been their goal.

"They’ve talked about it, they’ve worked for it and I’m proud and fortunate to get to battle with these guys every day.”

Fargo celebration.JPG
The Fargo Force celebrate after their 8-4 win Monday night in Lincoln. With the win the Force clinch the Western Conference title and advance to the Clark Cup Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Oliver was named the USHL Coach of the Year as the first-year coach led Fargo to a league-best 40-14-4-4 record and a 5-1 start to the postseason.

From Cole Knuble to standout rookie Mac Swanson, Bret Link, Owen Mehlenbacher or Zam Plante, Fargo’s lineup features one of the league’s deepest collections of forwards. Fargo’s goalie tandem of Anton Castro and Matej Marinov has also been one of the league’s best and it's blue line features Joe Palodichuk, a All-USHL First Team selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 4 Mehlenbacher puck Fargo vs. Lincoln.JPG
Owen Mehlenbacher skates with the puck during Monday night's win in Lincoln. The Detroit Red Wings pick (2022, seventh round) had two goals as Fargo clinched the Western Conference Finals with an 8-4 victory.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Facing Youngstown won’t be an easy task but the Force are the Anderson Cup champs for a reason, and they’ve faced their share of adversity along the way.

After dropping Game 2 on home ice last week, Fargo won a pair of games in Lincoln to clinch the Western Conference title.

“This group is resilient and they’re gritty, and I know they won’t back down from any challenge,” Oliver said. “When you take a step back and look back at this season, you realize how fortunate you are to be able to work with a group like this and this team has been so determined all year.”

Player to watch: Cole Knuble, F

Fargo Lincoln Knuble hit on Fernandez Game 3.JPG
Fargo's Cole Knuble delivers a hit on Lincoln defenseman Antonio Fernandez during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Knuble's hit separated Fernandez from the puck and led to Mac Swanson's game-tying first-period goal.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

To quote Fargo forward Bret Link, Knuble has been “unbelievable” throughout Fargo’s playoff run. The Notre Dame commit is coming off a four-goal game Monday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals and has six goals and nine points through six playoff games — including two game-winners.

Knuble has done it all for the Force this season whether it be a timely goal, key faceoff win, heady defensive play, or simply his leadership in Fargo’s locker room.

Cole Knuble bench celly.JPG
USHL
Cole Knuble leads the way as the Fargo Force look to achieve their ultimate goal and win the Clark Cup
Cole Knuble has six goals and nine points through six playoff games. From timely goals to key faceoffs, Knuble has done it all
May 11, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

At a time of year where you need your top players and your leaders to step up, Knuble has done exactly that.

“Cole is the same person and competitor every single day, and his teammates gravitate towards him and look up to him for that,” Oliver said. “He just goes about his work and sets a great example whether it’s on the ice or off the ice.

“He’s taken a huge step this year and he’s someone we’re going to continue to lean on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
051018.S.FF.Force
USHL
Clark Cup rematch of five years ago has former Phantom, Force player recalling amazing run to title
Though it had a look of a new team, Griffin Loughran says 2017-18 Fargo title squad formed a tight bond
May 11, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
SiouxFalls10082022-77 (1).jpg
USHL
UND commit Mac Swanson thriving in USHL playoffs
Despite being one of the youngest players in the league, Swanson enters the Clark Cup Finals as the leading scorer for the Fargo Force.
May 11, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
Phantoms clinch Eastern Conference with OT win over Chicago and advance to Clark Cup Finals
William Whitelaw nets overtime-winner as the Youngstown Phantoms advance to the Clark Cup Finals for just the second time in franchise history
May 09, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Game 4 Grimes Goal Celebration Fargo vs. Lincoln.JPG
USHL
Despite falling in the Western Conference Final, it's been a 'hell of a year' for the Lincoln Stars
The Lincoln Stars reached the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2012 after a season that featured the league's second-best home record and three All-USHL selections
May 09, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
IMG_1547.jpg
USHL
Youngstown moves within a game of Clark Cup Final with 4-1 win over Chicago
Phantoms take early lead and never trail Monday night, grabbing 2-1 series lead in Eastern Conference Final
May 09, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo celebration 2.JPG
USHL
A Force to be reckoned with; Fargo advances to Clark Cup Finals with five-goal third period
Cole Knuble scores four goals as Fargo clinches the Western Conference title against Lincoln in wild fashion
May 09, 2023 12:17 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo Lincoln Buckberger Russell Netfront Game 3.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars will try to stave off elimination Monday night
After falling in Game 3 on Sunday, the Lincoln Stars will try to force a fifth game in the Western Conference Finals and keep their season alive
May 08, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fargo vs. Lincoln Leo Gruba Goal Game 3.JPG
USHL
Force respond with 3-2 win in Lincoln and take series lead in the Western Conference Finals
Cole Knuble nets the eventual game-winner and Anton Castro makes 42 saves as the Force move one win away from the Clark Cup Finals
May 07, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jack Harvey.jpeg
USHL
Chicago and Youngstown split first two games in the Eastern Conference Finals
Phantoms take a 1-0 series lead with 4-1 win while Steel respond with a 5-2 win of their own, sending the series to Eastern Ohio tied 1-1
May 07, 2023 01:09 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Mason Marcellus Lincoln.JPG
USHL
Lincoln Stars captain Mason Marcellus shines on and off the ice
Marcellus scored a career-high 19 goals and 68 points in his second USHL season. The Quinnipiac commit now has seven points through seven playoff games and has come through in the biggest moments
May 06, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Youngstown Phantoms

The Phantoms continued their spectacular season by knocking out Chicago in the Eastern Conference Finals and will now try to win their first Clark Cup in franchise history.

William Whitelaw delivered the overtime winner in Game 4 as Youngstown earned a 2-1 win to clinch the series.

The Phantoms have been one of the league’s stingiest teams and their lineup features USHL Goaltender of the Year Jacob Fowler, along with a dynamic top line of Shane Lachance, Martin Misiak and Whitelaw.

IMG_1547.jpg
Shane Lachance celebrates his first-period goal Monday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Lachance gave the Phantoms a 1-0 lead just 57 seconds into Game 3.
Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms

They’ll now try to earn three more wins against the Force and bring a title to Youngstown.

“When you get to training camp in August you strive to get to this point, and our guys have done a good job of staying in the moment and continuing to work towards this point all year,” head coach Ryan Ward told The Rink Live. “We know Fargo is a really good opponent and a deep team but we’re excited to get going this weekend and I’m super proud of our guys to still be playing hockey in May.”

The Phantoms have won five of their first six playoff games and are a perfect 4-0 on home ice.

Youngstown was the league’s best team on home ice this season and similar to the Chicago series, the message this weekend is to simply steal at least one game before the series shifts back to northeast Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If there’s anything I know about this group it’s that we’ll be ready for the challenge (Friday) night,” Ward said. “I think our depth has really been key for us so far (in the playoffs) and we’ve executed when we’ve had to and we’ve stuck to our game plan. So we want to just continue doing what we’ve been doing.”

Ward’s club finished the season second in the east with 81 points — just two behind Chicago. After a 2-6 start to the season, the Phantoms have been one of the league’s most consistent teams under their first-year coach.

They’ve been one of the league’s youngest teams but from off-season trades to mid-season acquisitions, the Phantoms have seemingly hit every right button along the way.

“It’s just been a special group to be around, “Ward said. “I’ve been fortunate to have great players and (co-GM’s) Jason Deskins and Ryan Kosecki around me, and our ownership has given us every opportunity.

“They’ve invested a ton of resources into our organization to make sure guys can perform at their best on a day to day basis and we feel we’ve been able to change the culture and make Youngstown one of the premier places to play junior hockey.”

Player to watch: Martin Misiak, F

Misiak joined Youngstown in early February from HC Nove Zamky in Slovakia. The Slovakian forward made an immediate impact and was one of Youngstown’s biggest threats throughout the second half.

That production has followed Misiak into the postseason as he’s currently tied for fifth in the league with eight playoff points. Misiak — who came in at No. 45 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings — had two goals and five assists in the Eastern Conference Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s not forget he came over in the middle of the season from Europe and I think when you’re not playing in the USHL you don’t understand how hard of a league it is. And I think that took a little bit of an adjustment period for him but he’s been one of our most consistent forwards,” Ward said. “He’s really found his game and he’s been super coachable, and he’s really put himself on the map.

“He’s bought into everything we’ve been doing here and he’s really having a good playoff so far.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
050623.S.FF.Lincoln.Yavash
USHL
Beer: Lincoln makes its push, thanks to the captain
The Stars' on-ice leadership decided to lead by example and Mason Marcellus did that with the game-winner to tie series
May 05, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
050623.S.FF.Lincoln.Grimes
USHL
Mason Marcellus' goal lifts Lincoln to Game 2 victory in Western Conference finals
The best-of-five Clark Cup Playoffs series between the Force and Stars is tied 1-1 and now shifts to Lincoln, Neb., for Game 3 on Sunday night.
May 05, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Macklin Celebrini Chicago 2.jpg
USHL
Chicago forward Macklin Celebrini adds his latest piece of hardware as the USHL Player of the Year
Chicago's Celebrini becomes the third player in franchise history and the third rookie in league history to take be named USHL Player of the Year
May 05, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Waterloo Black Hawks.JPG
USHL
Waterloo's Bryn Chyzyk named USHL General Manager of the Year
Former UND forward Bryn Chyzyk named USHL GM of the Year in his second season
May 05, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT