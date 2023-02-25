Fargo Force's winning run ended after game against Waterloo Black Hawks

The Fargo Force's run of five straight wins ended on the road against the Waterloo Black Hawks. Friday's game at Young Arena finished 4-3 after drama in overtime.

Waterloo's Owen Baker scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Force took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Cole Knuble .

The Force's Kyle Smolen increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Jakob Stender and Jacob Napier .

The Force increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Owen Mehlenbacher found the back of the net, assisted by Charlie Russell and Brasen Boser .

Black Hawks' Owen Baker tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Miko Matikka and Ben Robertson assisted.

The Black Hawks narrowed the gap again, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Garrett Schifsky beat the goalie, assisted by Caden Brown and Nate Benoit .

Garrett Schifsky tied the game 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Nate Benoit and Emmett Croteau . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:41 before Owen Baker scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Sam Rinzel and Nate Benoit.

Coming up:

The Black Hawks host the Omaha Lancers in the next game on the road on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena. The same day, the Force will host the Buccaneers at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.