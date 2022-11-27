SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | USHL

Fargo Force's winning run ended after game against Omaha Lancers

The Fargo Force's run of five straight wins ended at home against the Omaha Lancers. Saturday's game at Scheels Arena finished 4-3 after penalties.

500181786_1503e77f51aae5b53878b341ba3cd400.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 26, 2022 10:00 PM
Coming up:

On Friday, the Force face Lincoln at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box and the Lancers take on Sioux City at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.