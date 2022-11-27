Fargo Force's winning run ended after game against Omaha Lancers
The Fargo Force's run of five straight wins ended at home against the Omaha Lancers. Saturday's game at Scheels Arena finished 4-3 after penalties.
Coming up:
On Friday, the Force face Lincoln at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box and the Lancers take on Sioux City at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.