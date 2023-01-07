Fargo Force's winning run ended after game against Lincoln Stars
The Fargo Force's run of six straight wins ended on the road against the Lincoln Stars. Friday's game at Ice Box finished 5-0.
The Stars took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Michael Mesic . Antonio Fernandez and Jack Seaverson assisted.
The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Tanner Ludtke late into the first, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Doug Grimes .
The Stars' Keaton Peters increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Patrick Raftery and Jared Mangan .
Doug Grimes scored late in the second period, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Tanner Ludtke.
The Stars made it 5-0 when Brennan Ali found the back of the net, early in the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.
Coming up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Lincoln at Ice Box.