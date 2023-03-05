Fargo Force win over Omaha Lancers when Bret Link scored

The Fargo Force won 1-0 at home to the Omaha Lancers. The only goal of the game came from Bret Link , who got the winner in the third period.

The Force first took the lead late in the third period, with a goal from Bret Link, assisted by Cole Knuble and Leo Gruba .

The Force have now won eight straight home games.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Force host Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center and the Lancers welcome the Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.