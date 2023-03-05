Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo Force win over Omaha Lancers when Bret Link scored

The Fargo Force won 1-0 at home to the Omaha Lancers. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/540780/bret-link">Bret Link</a>, who got the winner in the third period.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 10:16 PM

Fargo's Bret Link scored the game-winning goal.

The Force first took the lead late in the third period, with a goal from Bret Link, assisted by Cole Knuble and Leo Gruba .

The Force have now won eight straight home games.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Force host Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center and the Lancers welcome the Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
