Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo Force win on the road against Des Moines Buccaneers

The Fargo Force won when they visited the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

img_500260595_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:48 PM

The Fargo Force won when they visited the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

The hosting Buccaneers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Henry Bartle . Jak Vaarwerk and Joey Muldowney assisted.

The Force tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Leo Gruba scored, assisted by Anthony Menghini and Tanner Walos .

The Force made it 2-1 halfway through when Anthony Menghini found the back of the net, assisted by Boris Skalos and Reid Conn .

The Force made it 3-1 with a goal from Jacob Napier .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Force increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute of the third period when Girts Silkalns netted one, assisted by JP Turner .

Jak Vaarwerk narrowed the gap to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Christian Kocsis and Chase Ramsay .

The Force increased the lead to 5-2 with 45 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Verner Miettinen , assisted by Girts Silkalns.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Buccaneers will host the Fighting Saints at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the Force will visit the Lancers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Marcus Brannman.JPG
USHL
Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman announces commitment to Michigan
February 23, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Isaac Gordon.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: RoughRiders execute trade, pair of college commitments and USHL prepares for Cleveland Classic
February 23, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0866a.jpg
USHL
Chicago's Celebrini, Fargo's Marinov take home another USHL weekly honor along with Lincoln's Buckberger
February 20, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine