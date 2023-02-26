Fargo Force win on the road against Des Moines Buccaneers

The Fargo Force won when they visited the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

The hosting Buccaneers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Henry Bartle . Jak Vaarwerk and Joey Muldowney assisted.

The Force tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Leo Gruba scored, assisted by Anthony Menghini and Tanner Walos .

The Force made it 2-1 halfway through when Anthony Menghini found the back of the net, assisted by Boris Skalos and Reid Conn .

The Force made it 3-1 with a goal from Jacob Napier .

The Force increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute of the third period when Girts Silkalns netted one, assisted by JP Turner .

Jak Vaarwerk narrowed the gap to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Christian Kocsis and Chase Ramsay .

The Force increased the lead to 5-2 with 45 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Verner Miettinen , assisted by Girts Silkalns.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Buccaneers will host the Fighting Saints at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the Force will visit the Lancers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.