Fargo Force win first game against Lincoln Stars

The Fargo Force have the upper hand in the series against the Lincoln Stars, after winning 1-0 at home in game one.

Fargo's Cole Knuble scored the game-winning goal.

The Force first took the lead with a minute left in the third period, with a goal from Cole Knuble, assisted by Verner Miettinen and Leo Gruba .

Next up:

The teams play again for Game 2 on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.