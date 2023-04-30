Fargo Force win against Tri-City Storm in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Fargo Force come away with the close win over the Tri-City Storm at home on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

Fargo's Charlie Russell scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cam O'Neill . Jacob Jeannette and Philippe Blais-Savoie assisted.

Charlie Russell scored in the second period.

The Force took the lead, only 39 seconds into the third when Verner Miettinen found the back of the net, assisted by Joe Palodichuk .

Alex Bump tied it up 2-2 late in the third period, assisted by Jake Richard and Kieran Cebrian . The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Charlie Russell scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Kevin Scott .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.