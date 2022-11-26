Fargo Force win against Sioux Falls Stampede in overtime

The Fargo Force managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against the Sioux Falls Stampede, ending 4-3 in the action on Wednesday.

Fargo's Anthony Menghini scored the game-winning goal.

The Stampede took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Maddox Fleming. Nick Ring and Alexander Rybakov assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Force.

Maxim Strbak tied the game 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Samuel Harris and Maddox Fleming. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:17 before Anthony Menghini scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jacob Napier and Verner Miettinen.

The Force have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Force host Omaha at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena and the Stampede host Tri-City at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.