Fargo Force win again vs. Lincoln Stars

The Fargo Force hold the upper hand against the Lincoln Stars, after winning 3-2 on the road. Fargo leads the series 2-1, and only needs one more win to make it to the the final.

The Stars opened strong, early in the game with Jack Pechar scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Henry Nelson and Brennan Ali .

The Force tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Mac Swanson scored.

The Force took the lead in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Leo Gruba , assisted by Kyle Smolen .

Cole Knuble increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Bret Link .

The Stars narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 02.00 remaining of the third after a goal from Mason Marcellus , assisted by Antonio Fernandez and Boston Buckberger .

Coming up:

The teams play each other again for Game 4 on Monday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.