Fargo Force win 7-4 on the road against Waterloo Black Hawks

The Fargo Force won on the road on Friday, handing the Waterloo Black Hawks a defeat 7-4.

The visiting Force started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kyle Smolen scoring in the first period, assisted by Jacob Napier and Boris Skalos .

The Black Hawks tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Miko Matikka scored the first goal, assisted by Garrett Schifsky .

The Force took the lead with a goal from Girts Silkalns halfway through the first period, assisted by Verner Miettinen and Joe Palodichuk .

The Force's Bret Link increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Cole Knuble and Brasen Boser .

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Force.

Boris Skalos increased the lead to 6-3 late in the third period, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and Joe Palodichuk.

Charlie Russell increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Girts Silkalns.

The Black Hawks narrowed the gap to 7-4 with 01.01 remaining of the third after a goal from Myles Hilman , assisted by Caden Brown and Griffin Erdman .

The win over the Black Hawks means that the Force have four road wins in a row.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.