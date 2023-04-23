Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo Force win 4-1 on the road against Sioux Falls Stampede

The Fargo Force won on the road on Saturday, handing the Sioux Falls Stampede a defeat 4-1.

Today at 8:47 PM

The Force took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Verner Miettinen . Girts Silkalns and Owen Mehlenbacher assisted.

The Force's Jake Fisher increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Harper Bentz and Charlie Russell .

Girts Silkalns scored in the second period, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and Verner Miettinen.

Owen Mehlenbacher increased the lead to 4-0 late into the third period, assisted by Girts Silkalns.

The Stampede narrowed the gap to 4-1 with 59 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Tanner Bruender , assisted by Adam Zlnka and Max Rud .

