Fargo Force win 4-1 on the road against Lincoln Stars

The Fargo Force won on the road on Friday, handing the Lincoln Stars a defeat 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Stars took the lead when Jared Mangan scored the first goal assisted by Cole Crusberg-Roseen and Brennan Ali .

Seven minutes into the period, the Force made it 1-1 with a goal from Kyle Smolen .

The Force made it 2-1 late when Ty Henricks scoredopened the scoring, assisted by Jakob Stender .

Late, Anthony Menghini scored a goal, assisted by Charlie Russell , making the score 3-1.

JP Turner increased the lead to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Bret Link and German Yavash .

The Stars were whistled for four penalties, while the Force received seven penalties.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Lincoln at Ice Box.