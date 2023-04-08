Fargo Force win 4-1 on the road against Des Moines Buccaneers

The Fargo Force won on the road on Friday, handing the Des Moines Buccaneers a defeat 4-1.

The Force took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Mac Swanson . Bret Link and Cole Knuble assisted.

The Force increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Jacob Napier scored, assisted by Leo Gruba .

The Force increased the lead to 3-0, after only 35 seconds into the third period when Kyle Smolen beat the goalie, assisted by Zam Plante and Owen Mehlenbacher .

Girts Silkalns increased the lead to 4-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Kyle Smolen.

Christian Kocsis narrowed the gap to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Braden Rourke and Aiden Van Rooyan .

Next up:

On Saturday the Buccaneers will play at home against the Musketeers at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, while the Force will face the Black Hawks road at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.