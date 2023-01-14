Fargo Force victorious against Sioux Falls Stampede

The Fargo Force defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede 6-3 on Friday.

The Force took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Anthony Menghini . Verner Miettinen assisted.

The Stampede tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first when Noah Andersson scored.

The Force took the lead with a goal from Bret Link late in the first, assisted by Cole Knuble .

The Force's Cole Knuble increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Mac Swanson .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Force led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Cole Knuble increased the lead to 5-2 halfway through the third period.

Anthony Menghini increased the lead to 6-2 six minutes later.

Adam Zlnka narrowed the gap to 6-3 one minute later, assisted by Clint Levens and Ryan Gordon .

The Stampede were whistled for five penalties, while the Force received eight penalties.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Stampede face Omaha at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Force take on Sioux City on the road at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.