Fargo Force tender Shattuck St. Mary's forward Masun Fleece

FARGO — The Fargo Force added a new piece to their future Friday morning as Fargo has tendered forward Masun Fleece for the 2023-24 season.

Fleece, a Rolling Hills, California, native, is currently at Shattuck-St. Mary’s and had 68 points (29-39-68) in 53 games this season at the U16 level. The right-shot forward also played for Shattuck last winter where he racked up 106 points (45-61-106) in 51 games at the U14 level.

“We are extremely excited to have Masun sign with us,” Fargo general manager Cary Eades said in a statement. “He is a player who we have monitored his development very closely in the past 12 months as our coaching and scouting staff has seen him play live and on video a number of times.

“His work ethic, speed and tenacity, as well as his reputation of being a great teammate sets him apart from others as we went through the tender process. Additionally, players coming out of Shattuck are extremely well prepared — on and off the ice — and have had tremendous success as they move up the hockey ladder.”

Still just 16 years old, Fleece becomes the sixth USHL player tendered for next season and the 94th player tendered since the league put the rule in place in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s also the fourth tender in Fargo’s franchise history, joining Matthew Mania (2021), Tanner Walos (2021) and Christian Cakebread (2013).

Fargo forward Tanner Walos (13) celebrates after scoring against the Des Moines Buccaneers Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Despite dealing with an injury – which currently has him out of the lineup – Walos has had a productive second USHL season and the Wisconsin commit has four goals and 16 points in 46 games.

Mania played just four games with the Force before jumping to the OHL.

As a result of tendering Fleece, the Force will surrender their Phase I, first-round pick in next month’s USHL Draft. The final day for USHL teams to sign a tender is April 29, 2023, and the USHL Draft begins on May 2.

Each tendered player will be on their respective team’s roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team’s regular season games.

“Our coaching staff, led by head coach Nick Oliver, have done an outstanding job of developing and mentoring young players in our organization this season,” Eades said in his statement. “Our top rookie, Mac Swanson, has been in the top 20 in league scoring all season as a 16-year-old!

“Masun is a different style of player than Mac, however, we feel his maturity, skill set and determination will allow him to be a contributor to our team next season, even though he’ll be one of, if not the youngest player on our team. We are excited to welcome Masun and the Fleece family to the Force hockey family.”

FORCE SIGN MASUN FLEECE TO TENDER



Shattuck St. Mary’s forward Mason Fleece set to play for the Force in the 2023-24 season



READ: https://t.co/PGjtiqFl0a#ForceNation⚡️ pic.twitter.com/mBITAFuwWR — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) April 7, 2023

Fargo currently owns the USHL’s best record (37-13-2-4) and can clinch a Western Conference title with four more points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Force will play at Des Moines Friday night and at Waterloo on Saturday.