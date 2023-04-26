Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo Force secured first place with a win against Sioux Falls Stampede

The Fargo Force assured themselves a first place finish in the USHL with a 7-1 win at home against the Sioux Falls Stampede.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 6:14 AM

The Fargo Force assured themselves a first place finish in the USHL with a 7-1 win at home against the Sioux Falls Stampede.

The hosting Force took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Bret Link . Cole Knuble and Mac Swanson assisted.

The Force increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Verner Miettinen scored, assisted by Jacob Napier and Joe Palodichuk .

The Force made it 3-0 with a goal from Girts Silkalns with a minute left into the first, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and Brasen Boser .

Zam Plante scored late in the second period, assisted by JP Turner and Boris Skalos .

The Force increased the lead to 5-0, only 21 seconds into the third when Mac Swanson scored, assisted by Kyle Smolen .

Anthony Menghini increased the lead to 6-0 three minutes later, assisted by Marian Mosko and Kyle Smolen.

Bret Link also made it 7-0 less than a minute later.

Tyler Borgula grabbed a consolation goal late into the third period, assisted by Evan Murr and Kazimier Sobieski .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
