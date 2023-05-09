Fargo Force secure victory over Lincoln Stars

The 8-4 win on the road sealed the victory for the Fargo Force in the series against the Lincoln Stars. Fargo won in 3-1 games.

The first period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Stars.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Jacob Napier tied the game 4-4 early in the third period, assisted by Mac Swanson .

Owen Mehlenbacher also took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Cole Knuble .

Cole Knuble then made it 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Mac Swanson.

Seven minutes later, Cole Knuble scored yet again.

The Force increased the lead to 8-4 with 01.16 remaining of the third after a goal from Mac Swanson.