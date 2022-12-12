Fargo Force pull ahead in the third to defeat Omaha Lancers

The Fargo Force were victorious on the road against the Omaha Lancers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Fargo pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Lancers took the lead when Vincent Salice scored assisted by Drew Montgomery and Max Wattvil .

Late, the Force's Leo Gruba scored a goal, assisted by Ty Henricks and Girts Silkalns , making the score 1-1.

The Force took the lead, after only 46 seconds into the third period when Jacob Napier netted one, assisted by Kyle Smolen and Bret Link .

The Force increased the lead to 3-1 with 52 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Charlie Russell , assisted by Jakob Stender .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.