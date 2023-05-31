Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo Force name Brett Skinner as its ninth head coach in franchise history

Brett Skinner becomes Fargo's fifth head coach since the 2018-19 season after leading the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness to the Robertson Cup Championship

DSC09498.jpg
Minnesota Wilderness coach Brett Skinner talks to the media Friday, May. 19, 2023, after a matchup at the Robertson Cup Championship in Blaine, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 12:26 PM

FARGO — The Fargo Force didn’t have to wait long to fill their coaching vacancy as the team announced on Wednesday that is has named Brett Skinner as its ninth head coach in franchise history.

Skinner, 39, got his coaching career started during the 2017-18 season with the Sioux Falls Stampede after a lengthy playing career. He spent five seasons working as an assistant with the Stampede before getting his first head coaching gig this past season with the Minnesota Wilderness.

“We are excited to have Brett joining us as the ninth head coach in franchise history,” said Fargo Force president Jon Kram. “He’s had a lot of success both as a player and a coach, we look forward to seeing what he brings to the Force.”

In his one season in Cloquet, Skinner led the Wilderness to a 35-18-3-4 regular-season record and a trip to the Robertson Cup Championship.

Although the Wilderness were swept by Oklahoma in Blaine, Minnesota was one of the NAHL’s most consistent teams throughout the 2022-23 season.

B18F48A5-FC1A-4522-9DF1-2A9FA7D2F043.jpeg
NAHL
Minnesota Wilderness head back to Robertson Cup and a first-year head coach leads the way
The Wilderness are the only team in Blaine that has previously won a Robertson Cup. After a successful regular season and a 6-0-1 start to the playoffs, Minnesota will now try to add a second title
May 18, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Skinner will become Fargo’s fifth head coach since the 2018-19 season following Nick Oliver’s departure to Wisconsin on May 23.

The Brandon, Manitoba, native and was selected by Vancouver in the third round (68th overall) of the 2002 NHL Draft.

“Brett has experience playing/coaching at every level of the game,” said Force minority owner Matt Cullen. “His hockey knowledge and background will be a great asset to our players and organization as we continue to develop, we’re excited to see what he accomplishes here in Fargo.”

Skinner played one season in the USHL (2001-02, Des Moines) before going on to a three-year career at Denver and a 12-year professional career that included stops in the NHL, AHL, ECHL and five seasons overseas. Skinner played over 500 AHL games and 11 games with the New York Islanders during the 2008-09 season.

He won a Calder Cup in 2012, back-to-back national championships at Denver and was also part of Sioux Falls' Clark Cup championship team in 2019. Now he'll try to lead the Force to their second Clark Cup.

“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to be the next head coach of the Fargo Force,” Skinner said. “The Force have established themselves as the premier location for player development in the USHL and I’m excited to be a part of that process. With amazing facilities and great fans as well as the off ice resources the Force can provide it is a great environment for all players to develop.

"It is a tremendous opportunity to continue my personal development as a coach surrounded by so much hockey experience in an organization that has a strong winning tradition.”

Fargo Force all-time head coaches

  • Dean Blais (2008-2009)
  • Steve Johnson (2009-2010)
  • Jason Herter (2010-2011)
  • John Marks (2011-2015)
  • Cary Eades (2015-2019)
  • Pierre-Paul Lamoureux (2019-2021)
  • Scott Langer (2021-22)
  • Nick Oliver (2022-23)

By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
Get Local

