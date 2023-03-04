Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo Force keep on winning at home and now have seven straight home wins

The Fargo Force's strong shape continues, and on Friday they beat the Omaha Lancers 6-1 at home. The result means they now have seven successive home wins.

March 03, 2023 10:13 PM

The Force started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Joe Palodichuk scoring in the first period, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and Charlie Russell .

The Force increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kevin Scott struck, assisted by Camden Shasby and Cole Knuble .

The Force increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Tanner Walos with a minute left in the first period, assisted by Boris Skalos .

Justin Stupka scored early into the second period, assisted by Haden Kruse and Aleksi Kivioja .

Anthony Menghini increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Tanner Walos and Boris Skalos.

Girts Silkalns increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Jakob Stender and Owen Mehlenbacher.

Anthony Menghini increased the lead to 6-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Brasen Boser and Charlie Russell.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Fargo at Scheels Arena.

