Fargo Force keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Fargo Force as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Des Moines Buccaneers, making it four in a row. They won 6-3 over Des Moines.

The Force started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jacob Napier scoring in the first period, assisted by Tanner Walos and German Yavash .

The Force's Mac Swanson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Kyle Smolen and Bret Link .

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Force.

Kyle Smolen increased the lead to 5-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Mac Swanson and Cole Knuble .

The Force increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.03 remaining of the third after a goal from Charlie Russell , assisted by Mac Swanson and Jakob Stender .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.