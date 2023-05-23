Fargo Force head coach Nick Oliver done after one season, set to join Mike Hastings' staff at Wisconsin

FARGO — Nick Oliver’s tenure in Fargo will last just one season as multiple sources close to the team told Forum Communications that the Force head coach has accepted an assistant position at the University of Wisconsin.

Oliver will join Mike Hastings’ staff in Madison, which also includes former Minnesota State assistant Todd Knott.

Inside TRL Mike Hastings discusses his move to Wisconsin, leaving Minnesota State The Badgers' new head coach spent 11 seasons with the Mavericks as one of the most successful programs in the country. Hastings discusses his move and the challenges that lie ahead

In his one season with the Force, Oliver led Fargo to a 40-14-4-4 regular-season record and an Anderson Cup. The Wannaska, Minnesota, native was named the USHL Coach of the Year — becoming just the second in Force history (Dean Blais, 2008-09) to take home the honor — and became Fargo’s winningest first-year coach in the process.

The Force earned a first-round bye in the playoffs before sweeping Tri-City in the second round and beating Lincoln in four games to win the Western Conference title.

However, Fargo was swept by Youngstown in the Clark Cup Final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oliver, 32, returns to the college game after one season as Oliver spent the previous four seasons as an assistant coach at St. Cloud State. Oliver played for the Huskies from 2011-2015 and helped lead SCSU to its first Frozen Four (2013) and was also a senior captain during the 2014-15 season.

He got his coaching career started the following year as an assistant with the Sioux Falls Stampede and spent three seasons behind the Stampede bench before returning to his alma mater and eventually making his way to Fargo.

This is a developing story.