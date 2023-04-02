Fargo Force have ended their losing streak after 1-4 vs. Sioux City Musketeers

The game between the Sioux City Musketeers and the visiting Fargo Force finished 4-1. Fargo's victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

The Musketeers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Kaden Shahan scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Cole Longacre and Finn Loftus .

Cole Knuble scored early in the second period, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and Zam Plante .

The Force made it 2-1 with a goal from Owen Mehlenbacher.

Verner Miettinen increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Mac Swanson and Cole Knuble.

The Force increased the lead to 4-1 with 37 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kyle Smolen , assisted by Girts Silkalns .

The Musketeers were whistled for seven penalties, while the Force received six penalties.

Next games:

The Musketeers host Waterloo on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center. The Force host Des Moines to play the Buccaneers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.