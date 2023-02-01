ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects | USHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fargo Force goaltenders Anton Castro, Matej Marinov announce college commitments

Minnesota native Anton Castro heads to opposite side of Border Battle while Matej Marinov will head to Quinnipiac

fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
Fargo Force goaltender Anton Castro announced his commitment to Wisconsin Monday evening. “We’re beyond excited for Anton and his family," Fargo head coach Nick Oliver said. "He’s got a really good opportunity ahead of him to play at a program like Wisconsin and still be close to home. I know Anton is really excited about his decision and it’s been really fun watching his hard work and perseverance pay off.”
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 01, 2023 09:03 AM
Share

FARGO — Anton Castro grew up going to games at Mariucci Arena and knows a thing or two about the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry.

However, the Mendota Heights native will find himself on the opposite side of the Border Battle going forward as Castro announced his commitment to Wisconsin Monday evening.

“I’m super excited to be a Badger,” Castro told The Rink Live Tuesday afternoon. “They’ve got such a family culture there and the coaching staff was great to me and super great to my family. And that was huge to me.

"Plus the history they’ve got and the facilities are top-notch. So it was hard to say no.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound goaltender is enjoying a successful second season with the Fargo Force. Castro played 11 games with the Force last season. However, this is his first full season at the USHL level.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a team, the Force currently own the USHL’s best win percentage (.729), most wins (24) and the best road record at 13-4-0-1. The Force are also 8-1-0-1 in their last 10 at home and 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 overall.

Individually, Castro is 11-8-0-1 with a 2.37 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. He ranks second and fifth in the USHL in each respective category and has formed one of the USHL’s top goalie tandems alongside Matej Marinov.

Speaking of Marinov, he also announced his commitment Tuesday night to Quinnipiac. Both have been integral to Fargo’s success this season.

“Those guys have been huge,” Fargo head coach Nick Oliver said. “I honestly don’t remember either as a player or a coach being on a team where we’ve had two such capable and talented goalies. It’s a really good luxury to have and it’s a really competitive tandem but they also really support each other.

“With Anton specifically, he’s always been a very talented goalie and I think over the last few months the biggest difference is he’s really built a lot of consistency with his game. During the early parts of this season he was a little bit up and down at times. I think he’s really settled in though and he’s feeling it right now. Our players have a ton of confidence playing in front of him too.”

Castro was previously committed to Boston University and decided to re-open his recruitment back in late November. The decision to become a Badger ends a “long” recruiting process but Castro reiterated multiple times he’s happy with how everything has turned out.

The chance to stay closer to home was a factor. But more than anything, he believes he can win at Wisconsin.

“I know a few guys that are committed there and a lot of the younger guys that are there now and everyone is excited for the future,” Castro said. “We’re all competitors and are willing to do whatever it takes to win. So I think the future is really bright and we have a lot of potential.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a Minnesota boy, he also knows he’ll take some playful heat for the decision.

“I watched (Wisconsin) play the Gophers a bunch when I was younger so it’ll be kind of funny being on the other side. My siblings and a bunch of my buddies are already giving me crap about it too,” Castro said with a laugh. “But it’s been awesome and everyone has been super supportive.”

20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_084.jpg
Anton Castro is spending his second season with the Fargo Force. He played 11 games last season after playing 19 with the NAHL's Aberdeen Wings. “Last year really taught me the importance of your mentality and routine in junior hockey," Castro said. "You have to learn how to deal with everything and be ready every night. And I think that's helped my game a ton this season.”
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Castro plans to play one more year in the USHL before making the jump to college. The 20-year-old goaltender is no stranger to junior hockey as he’s spent the past three seasons in either the NAHL or USHL.

When asked where his game has grown the most in that span, Castro said he’s tried to focus on the mental side of his game, something he hopes to continue developing before heading to Madison.

And before he leaves Fargo, Castro has one main goal.

“I want to win a ring,” he said. “I think we have a good shot this year and I’m just trying to focus on helping this team win a Clark Cup and getting that job done.”

Anton Castro.jpg
Anton Castro currently ranks second in the USHL in goals against average (2.37) and fifth in save percentage (.912). “I think a sign of a really good goalie is someone you can count on when the chips are down, and Anton is exactly that,” Nick Oliver said. “I look forward to seeing him do that for this year’s team and next year’s group too as we compete for a championship.”
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
MORE USHL COVERAGE:
DSC02278.JPG
USHL
Fargo's Cole Knuble headlines USHL Players of the Week
Jacob Fowler earns second straight weekly honor while Cole Knuble and Madison's Nick Wallace round out USHL Players of the Week
January 31, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
021222.S.FF.ForceHockey
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Hat tricks, hot streaks and overtime wins highlight exciting weekend
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look back at the weekend and previews what's on tap in the USHL
January 30, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Kusler26Faceoff.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook: Omaha forwards Ryan Kusler and Jamison Sluys are Western Michigan bound
Friday rundown; Pair of Lancers commit to Western Michigan while two Fighting Saints also announce their commitment
January 28, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Tri-City adds goaltender, Fighting Saints keep winning and transaction wire stays busy
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you ready for the weekend and caught up on what's happening around the league
January 26, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tanner Ludtke Lincoln 1.jpg
USHL
Lincoln's Tanner Ludtke continues to use same ‘relentless work ethic’ as his NHL Draft stock rises
Lakeville South product and NHL Draft prospect Tanner Ludtke enjoys breakout season with the Lincoln Stars
January 26, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Will Whitelaw Biosteel Game.jpg
USHL
Pair of Phantoms and pair of Minnesotans headline USHL weekly honors
Youngstown's Jacob Fowler and William Whitelaw named USHL Players of the Week along with Sioux City defenseman Ren Morque
January 23, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tri-City Goal Celebration.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Fighting Saints keep winning, Phantoms keep scoring and trio of teams break out the brooms
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look back at the weekend and previews what's on tap in the USHL
January 23, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Libor Nemec.JPG
USHL
World Juniors standout Libor Nemec makes USHL debut, adjusts to North American life and ice
Slovakian forward Libor Nemec starts on Omaha’s top line and is excited for what’s to come
January 22, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_107.jpg
USHL
Minot native earns Division I commitment while skating for the Fargo Force
Brasen Boser had stints playing hockey in both Arizona and Washington before coming home to North Dakota to play in the USHL this season.
January 21, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Berzins Omaha.JPG
USHL
Tri-City goaltender Patriks Berzins caps off ‘crazy’ week with 19-save shutout in USHL debut
Latvian goaltender impresses new squad and leads Tri-City Storm to 4-0 win in Omaha
January 21, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTERFARGO FORCEQUINNIPIAC BOBCATSWISCONSIN BADGERS
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
IMG_7680.JPG
USHL
Green Bay's Mikey DeAngelo headlines trio of USHL college commitments
Fargo defenseman Brasen Boser and Madison's Jordan Gudridge join DeAngelo as all three announce college commitments this week
January 19, 2023 08:02 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
USHL notebook: Force on a roll, Phantoms tender highly-touted prospect and quartet of suspensions issued
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you ready for the weekend and caught up on what's happening around the league
January 18, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
112622.S.FF.Force.Castro
USHL
Fargo Force goaltender issue a good one
Fargo's Matej Marinov and Anton Castro rank Nos. 1 and 2 in goals-against for the league's top team.
January 17, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
Gabe Perreault, Aaron Pionk and Cameron Whitehead take home USHL Player of the Week honors
USHL rewards a pair of five-point weekends and Whitehead's stellar play in net
January 17, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine