Fargo Force goaltenders Anton Castro, Matej Marinov announce college commitments

FARGO — Anton Castro grew up going to games at Mariucci Arena and knows a thing or two about the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry.

However, the Mendota Heights native will find himself on the opposite side of the Border Battle going forward as Castro announced his commitment to Wisconsin Monday evening.

“I’m super excited to be a Badger,” Castro told The Rink Live Tuesday afternoon. “They’ve got such a family culture there and the coaching staff was great to me and super great to my family. And that was huge to me.

"Plus the history they’ve got and the facilities are top-notch. So it was hard to say no.”

Congratulations to Force goaltender Anton Castro on his commitment to play D1 College Hockey for the University of Wisconsin Badgers!#ForceNation⚡️ | #StarsRise pic.twitter.com/4unITfefmp — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) January 31, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound goaltender is enjoying a successful second season with the Fargo Force. Castro played 11 games with the Force last season. However, this is his first full season at the USHL level.

As a team, the Force currently own the USHL’s best win percentage (.729), most wins (24) and the best road record at 13-4-0-1. The Force are also 8-1-0-1 in their last 10 at home and 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 overall.

Individually, Castro is 11-8-0-1 with a 2.37 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. He ranks second and fifth in the USHL in each respective category and has formed one of the USHL’s top goalie tandems alongside Matej Marinov.

Speaking of Marinov, he also announced his commitment Tuesday night to Quinnipiac. Both have been integral to Fargo’s success this season.

“Those guys have been huge,” Fargo head coach Nick Oliver said. “I honestly don’t remember either as a player or a coach being on a team where we’ve had two such capable and talented goalies. It’s a really good luxury to have and it’s a really competitive tandem but they also really support each other.

“With Anton specifically, he’s always been a very talented goalie and I think over the last few months the biggest difference is he’s really built a lot of consistency with his game. During the early parts of this season he was a little bit up and down at times. I think he’s really settled in though and he’s feeling it right now. Our players have a ton of confidence playing in front of him too.”

Castro was previously committed to Boston University and decided to re-open his recruitment back in late November. The decision to become a Badger ends a “long” recruiting process but Castro reiterated multiple times he’s happy with how everything has turned out.

The chance to stay closer to home was a factor. But more than anything, he believes he can win at Wisconsin.

“I know a few guys that are committed there and a lot of the younger guys that are there now and everyone is excited for the future,” Castro said. “We’re all competitors and are willing to do whatever it takes to win. So I think the future is really bright and we have a lot of potential.”

Being a Minnesota boy, he also knows he’ll take some playful heat for the decision.

“I watched (Wisconsin) play the Gophers a bunch when I was younger so it’ll be kind of funny being on the other side. My siblings and a bunch of my buddies are already giving me crap about it too,” Castro said with a laugh. “But it’s been awesome and everyone has been super supportive.”

Anton Castro is spending his second season with the Fargo Force. He played 11 games last season after playing 19 with the NAHL's Aberdeen Wings. “Last year really taught me the importance of your mentality and routine in junior hockey," Castro said. "You have to learn how to deal with everything and be ready every night. And I think that's helped my game a ton this season.” Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Castro plans to play one more year in the USHL before making the jump to college. The 20-year-old goaltender is no stranger to junior hockey as he’s spent the past three seasons in either the NAHL or USHL.

When asked where his game has grown the most in that span, Castro said he’s tried to focus on the mental side of his game, something he hopes to continue developing before heading to Madison.

And before he leaves Fargo, Castro has one main goal.

“I want to win a ring,” he said. “I think we have a good shot this year and I’m just trying to focus on helping this team win a Clark Cup and getting that job done.”