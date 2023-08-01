Fargo Force GM Cary Eades and Head Coach Brett Skinner discuss offseason moves and more

MAPLETON, N.D. — Jess Myers of The Rink Live caught up with the Fargo Force on Tuesday during the team's annual golf tournament at Maple River Golf Club.

New head coach Brett Skinner talks about his move from the NAHL to the USHL and learning the ropes through his previous stops.

General manager Cary Eades talks about former Force star Cole Knuble moving on to Notre Dame and the off-season coaching moves that overhauled the Force bench. He also shares a story about his accomodations for his new coach.

Forward Harper Bentz and defenseman Leo Gruba discuss coming back to a team that finished runner-up in the Clark Cup Final.