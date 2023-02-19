Fargo Force dig deep in the third to win against Lincoln Stars

The Fargo Force and the visiting Lincoln Stars were tied going into the third, but Fargo pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

Fargo's JP Turner scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Tanner Ludtke scoring in the first period, assisted by Doug Grimes and Mason Marcellus .

The Force tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Jakob Stender scored, assisted by Charlie Russell and Girts Silkalns .

The Force took the lead with a goal from Charlie Russell late into the first period, assisted by Girts Silkalns and Leo Gruba .

Cole Crusberg-Roseen scored early in the second period, assisted by Henry Nelson and Tyler Dunbar .

JP Turner took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Cole Knuble and Jacob Napier .

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Force.

Next up:

The Force play Waterloo away on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena. The Stars will face Sioux City at home on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.