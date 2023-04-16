Fargo Force couldn't stop star-studded Lincoln Stars from winning

The Fargo Force and the Lincoln Stars met on Saturday. Lincoln came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-0.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from German Yavash . Tyler Dunbar and Klavs Veinbergs assisted.

Cole Crusberg-Roseen scored early in the second period, assisted by Jared Mangan and Keaton Peters .

In the end the 3-0 came from Brennan Ali who increased the Stars' lead, assisted by Doug Grimes , late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Force host Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena and the Stars welcome the Tri-City Storm at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.