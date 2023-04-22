Fargo Force capture first Anderson Cup as regular-season champs

FARGO --- With five trips to the Clark Cup finals in its 15 years, including one championship, the Fargo Force had yet to win another important piece of USHL hardware.

Needing a regulation win, since the Chicago Steel took care of its end of the bargain with a victory against Muskegon, the Force took matters into their own hands and captured the franchise’s first Anderson Cup, awarded to the regular-season champion.

RECENT ANDERSON CUP CHAMPS 2022-23 Fargo Force

2021-22 Tri-City Storm

2020-21 Chicago Steel

2019-20 Chicago Steel

2018-19 Tri-City Storm

2017-18 Waterloo Black Hawks

2016-17 Sioux City Musketeers

With a 7-1 victory that included a little bit of everything, including a Bret Link penalty shot against a newly inserted backup goaltender in the third period, Fargo put away Sioux Falls on Friday, keeping the Scheels Arena crowd of 4,546 entertained all night.

Then Fargo partied hard on the Scheels Arena ice, with several players holding the Anderson Cup.

“I want them to enjoy it because it’s really hard to win it,” said first-year Force coach Nick Oliver. “It’s hard to accomplish what this group just did.”

The Fargo Force celebrate the Anderson Cup on the ice after their win Friday, April 21, 2023 against the Sioux Falls Stampede at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Force goaltender Matej Marinov was solid, if not spectacular early, squashing an aggressive SIoux Falls attack early, but once Fargo erupted at the end of the first period to go up 3-0, it never let up on the gas.

Link’s penalty shot early in the third period capped a three-goal barrage that had earlier sent Sioux Falls starting goaltender Caleb Heil to the bench.

Scoreless for most of the first period, the Force finally broke the ice with just under three minutes remaining. Bret Link tapped in a pretty pass across the top of the crease from Cole Knuble to light a fire in the Force. Then 41 seconds later, Verner Miettien wristed home the third consecutive shot attempt on Heil. With 58 seconds to go, Girts Silkains wired a shot from the slot into the top of the net for a 3-0 lead and the Force didn't look back.

This story will be updated.

Fargo's Mac Swanson, center, celebrates his third-period goal against Sioux Falls with teammates Leo Gruba (5) and Kyle Smolen (17) at Scheels Arena on Friday, April 21, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Sioux Falls 0-0-1--1

Fargo 3-1-3--7

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Bret Link (Knuble, Swanson), 17:01. 2, F, Verner Miettinen (Jacob Napier, Zam Plante), 17:42. 3, F, Girts Silkains (Brasen Boser), 19:02. Penalties: 1, F, JP Turner (hooking) 8:06. 1, SF, Evan Murr (roughing), 13:40. 2, F, Bret Link (roughing), 13:40. 2, SF, Noah Andersson (roughing), 17:01. 3, F, Tanner Walos (roughing), 17:01. 3, SF, Samuel Harris (cross checking), 19:52.

SECOND PERIOD: 4, Zam Plante (JP Turner, Boris Skalos), 14:42. Penalties: 4, F, Bench (too many men), 18:59.

THIRD PERIOD: 5, F, Swanson (Smolen), 1:21. 6, F, Menghini (Mosko, Smolen), 4:13. 7, F, Link, 4:30 (ps). SF, 1, Tyler Borgula (Evan Murr, Kazimier Sobieski), 17:26. Penalties: 4, SF, McDonough (roughing), 4:30. 5, SF, McDonough (roughing), 4:30. 5, F, Knuble (roughing), 4:30. 6, Fargo, Mehlenbacher (tripping), 5:33. 7, Knuble (hooking), 16:21. 8, F, Menghini (high sticking), 17:17

SHOTS: SF 12-10-16--38; Fargo 14-12-12--38

SAVES: SF, Heil 23 on 28, Medina 8 on 10; Fargo, Marinov 37 on 38

POWER PLAY: SF 1 for 8; Fargo 0 for 4

REFEREES: Chazz Knocke, Robert Lukkason. Linesmen: Jake Paugh, Tyler Willie