Fargo Force captain Kyle Smolen suspended for first two games of Clark Cup Finals

FARGO — The USHL has suspended Kyle Smolen two games for head contact for a hit in Monday's Western Conference-clinching victory over the Lincoln Stars.

Smolen will miss Games 1 and 2 of the Clark Cup Finals, which begin Friday night in Fargo.

Early in the first period of Monday's game, the forward from Crystal Lake, Illinois, was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for the infraction.

The Force killed the five-minute major off and went on to score five goals in the third period, rallying for an 8-4 victory that sent them to their sixth Clark Cup Finals.

Fargo amassed 25 penalty minutes in the game on seven infractions. Lincoln was called for five minor penalties.

The teams combined to go 5-for-9 on the power play.

Game 1 of the Clark Cup is at 7:05 p.m. CT Friday at Scheels Arena in Fargo.