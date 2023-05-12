Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo Force captain Kyle Smolen suspended for first two games of Clark Cup Finals

Forward accessed five-minute major, game misconduct in Monday's win over Lincoln

Fargo Force forward Kyle Smolen (17) is greeted by fans as he steps off the ice between periods on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 10:42 AM

FARGO — The USHL has suspended Kyle Smolen two games for head contact for a hit in Monday's Western Conference-clinching victory over the Lincoln Stars.

Smolen will miss Games 1 and 2 of the Clark Cup Finals, which begin Friday night in Fargo.

Early in the first period of Monday's game, the forward from Crystal Lake, Illinois, was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for the infraction.

The Force killed the five-minute major off and went on to score five goals in the third period, rallying for an 8-4 victory that sent them to their sixth Clark Cup Finals.

Fargo amassed 25 penalty minutes in the game on seven infractions. Lincoln was called for five minor penalties.

The teams combined to go 5-for-9 on the power play.

Game 1 of the Clark Cup is at 7:05 p.m. CT Friday at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
