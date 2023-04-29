Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo Force beat Tri-City Storm in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Fargo Force won 3-2 at home against the Tri-City Storm on Friday.

The Force took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Owen Mehlenbacher . Mac Swanson and Zam Plante assisted.

Verner Miettinen scored late in the second period, assisted by Girts Silkalns and Mac Swanson.

Tanner Adams narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Evan Werner and Cale Ashcroft .

Boris Skalos increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Tanner Walos and Zam Plante.

Sebastian Tornqvist also narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Daimon Gardner and Evan Werner.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Fargo at Scheels Arena.

