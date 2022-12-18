Fargo Force beat Sioux Falls Stampede in shootout on the road

The game between the home-team Sioux Falls Stampede and the visiting Fargo Force was a hard fought and hotly contested matchup. It took penalties to separate the teams, and in the end it was Fargo who managed to keep their cool as they won 4-3.

Next up:

The Stampede play Sioux City away on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Force will face Des Moines at home on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.