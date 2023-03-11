Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Fargo Force beat Sioux City Musketeers and continue winning run

The game between the Sioux City Musketeers and the Fargo Force on Friday finished 4-3. The result means Fargo has four straight wins.

img_500264862_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 10, 2023 10:45 PM

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Tyler Hotson . Ben Doran and Ryan Conmy assisted.

Cole Knuble tied it up 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jakob Stender and Kevin Scott .

Charlie Russell took the lead one minute later, assisted by Jakob Stender and Anthony Menghini .

Dylan Godbout tied the game 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Finn Loftus and Kaden Shahan .

Owen Mehlenbacher took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Julian Beaumont and Girts Silkalns .

Only seconds later, Bret Link scored, assisted by Mac Swanson and Cole Knuble.

The Musketeers narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 01.07 remaining of the third after a goal from Ben Doran, assisted by Ethan Gardula and Ryan Conmy.

The Musketeers were whistled for no penalties, while the Force received no penalties.

Next up:

The Force play against Sioux Falls on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center. The Musketeers will face Sioux Falls on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
