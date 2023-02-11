Fargo Force beat Sioux City Musketeers

The Fargo Force won their home game against the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday, ending 7-1.

The Force took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Girts Silkalns . Joe Palodichuk and Leo Gruba assisted.

The Force increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Joe Palodichuk late in the first, assisted by Cole Knuble and Girts Silkalns.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Force led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Force increased the lead to 6-0, after only 25 seconds into the third period when Brasen Boser beat the goalie, assisted by Kyle Smolen .

Tomi Leppanen narrowed the gap to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Sam Deckhut .

Anthony Menghini increased the lead to 7-1 eight minutes later.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.