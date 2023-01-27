Fargo Force beat in overtime the Tri-City Storm
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Fargo Force come away with the close win over the Tri-City Storm on the road on Thursday. The final score was 4-3.
Fargo's Cole Knuble scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Joe Palodichuk . Leo Gruba and Mac Swanson assisted.
The Storm tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Graham Gamache in the first period.
The Storm's August Falloon took the lead late in the first, assisted by Sebastian Tornqvist and Trevor Connelly .
The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when August Falloon scored again, assisted by Cam O'Neill and Samo Meritahti .
The Force narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute when Ty Henricks scored, assisted by Jacob Napier and Harper Bentz .
Charlie Russell tied the game 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Joe Palodichuk and Verner Miettinen . The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 40 seconds before Cole Knuble scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jakob Stender .
Next games:
The teams meet again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Fargo at Comerica Center.