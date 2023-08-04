Fargo Force add former Madison head coach Corey Leivermann to staff

FARGO — The Fargo Force have hired one of its former playing captains as associate head coach.

Cory Leivermann, who was fired as head coach and general manager of the Madison Capitols in March, will join new head coach Brett Skinner behind the Fargo bench.

Leivermann, a Mankato, Minnesota, native, played with the Force from 2008-10 before playing at Minnesota State and Division III Gustavus. He spent several years coaching in the NAHL, most recently with the Janesville Jets, before joining the Capitols in 2020 as associate head coach.

"We are excited to get Corey back to Fargo and on the coaching staff," Skinner said in a statement. "He is someone who knows first-hand what it takes to put the Force jersey on as well as what it takes to lead being a former Force captain. On top of his playing career, he has risen through multiple ranks of hockey as a coach, including coaching the 'D' core in Madison two seasons ago to the Clark Cup Finals.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:





"He will add a tremendous amount of experience to our organization. Corey's passion for player development and work ethic will be a great addition to our team, our players will be very lucky to have the opportunity to learn from him."

ADVERTISEMENT

Madison was 11-34-2-1 when Leivermann, associate head coach Gaven Bickford and assistant coach Ross Kovacs were dismissed from the team. Coming off a Clark Cup Final defeat the previous season when Leivermann was an associate head coach, the slow start this past season had the Capitols trading away its top three forwards in Miko Matikka, Quinn Finley and Jack Musa, in January.

Leivermann, part of Fargo's inaugural team in 2008-09, produced 28 goals and 29 assists in 108 games in his two seasons.

We are excited to announce #ForceAlumni Corey Leivermann as the new Associate Head Coach of the Fargo Force➡️ https://t.co/4ZTrc57hQa



Welcome back to Fargo, Corey!#ForceNation⚡️ | #StarsRise pic.twitter.com/8k7S4yPuNM — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) August 4, 2023

"My wife and I are thrilled to be returning to the Fargo area," Leivermann said in a statement. "It is such a tremendous honor to be back in Fargo, coaching the Force. I have great memories of my time spent playing for the team in 2008-2010. I am grateful for Matt Cullen, Cary Eades, and Brett Skinner for allowing me this opportunity. I'm super excited to join the Force organization. I cannot wait to get started on this new challenge and chapter of my coaching career."

The Force won the Anderson Cup last season as the top regular-season team before losing in the Clark Cup Finals to Youngstown under head coach Nick Oliver.

The team opens training camp on Sept. 1 with its first game Sept. 22 against Waterloo at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.