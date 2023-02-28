Fargo Force acquire UMD commit Zam Plante from Chicago

FARGO — The rich got richer in the Western Conference Monday afternoon as the Fargo Force have acquired forward Zam Plante from Chicago.

Plante, a fifth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins last summer, was sent to Fargo in exchange for defenseman Reid Conn and picks in the USHL draft.

“I think we're getting a player that's been a productive forward in the USHL over the last two seasons and a really good person,” Fargo head coach Nick Oliver told The Rink Live. "He is someone that's going to help us in a multitude of ways.

"Whether it's offensive or away from the puck, he sees the ice well and he's a competitive kid. There are a lot of reasons we feel Zam will be a really good fit with our group."

The left-shot forward has points in six of his last nine games and 23 points (8-15-23) in 33 games this season.

Plante had 21 points in 31 games with the Steel last season and also racked up 64 points (24-40-62) in 22 games for Hermantown High.

With the 150th pick in the 2022 #NHLDraft, the Pittsburgh Penguins select forward, Zam Plante. pic.twitter.com/qTaa5b0fJj — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 8, 2022

The Hermantown native is a UMD commit, along with his brother Max, and is son of former UMD player and assistant Derek Plante, who is currently an assistant for the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Zam is already a good player but our responsibility as junior hockey coaches is to help continue develop these kids,” Oliver said of his new forward. "Like any of our guys, there's still a lot of room to grow and we want to help push them to get better.

"We want to put Zam in the best position to be successful here and I think our group's going to do a good job of bringing him in and making him feel a part of our family right away."

Oliver’s group leads the Western Conference with 177 goals and Fargo's goaltending has been among the USHL's best. Those 177 goals also rank second in the USHL, only trailing Chicago’s 196.

Plante joins a Fargo team that has won six of its last seven, earned points in 11 straight (9-0-2-0) and holds an eight-point lead atop the conference.

Fargo (31-8-2-3) also owns the USHL’s best win percentage at an impressive .761 and has lost just once at home since the calendar flipped to December.

The trade was one of three deals completed Monday afternoon on what was initially a rather slow USHL trade deadline.

Waterloo, who looks to be Fargo’s biggest competition in the Western Conference, bolstered its lineup by acquiring defenseman Garrett Brown from Sioux City. Cedar Rapids also acquired forward Charlie Lurie from Omaha.

Waterloo (29-14-1-0) is second in the conference with 59 points.

Plante gives Oliver another weapon up front as the Force also added forward Owen Mehlenbacher from Muskegon back on Jan. 31. Mehlenbacher has eight points (4-4-8) in his first eight games with the Force and has been a plus-10.

Fargo's top line of Mac Swanson, Cole Knuble and Bret Link has especially been good as of late and Knuble is fifth in the USHL with 50 points.

“We like where our group is at right now,” Oliver said. "It starts with our leadership and all year long everyone has contributed. When we use our depth and play to our strengths, we've had success.

"So I think with us adding Owen a few weeks ago and now Zam, we're putting our best foot forward and putting our group in a good spot to be successful. We're excited and I think very highly of this group."